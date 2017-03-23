ProBility Media Corp. Files 10Q, Reports Third Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - ProBility Media Corp. ( OTCQB : PBYA), an education technology (EdTech) company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, today announces it has filed Form 10-Q for its 2017 fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2017, and provides a recap of recent corporate achievements.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were $1.0 million, an increase over revenues of $878,005 in the first quarter of 2016. The year-over-year growth represents the third straight quarter of increasing revenues.

"We would like to congratulate and thank the ProBility team for continuing to hit record sales, in addition to many other extraordinary accomplishments achieved over the last year," shared Evan Levine, Noah Davis and Steven Plumb, executive management of ProBility Media. "Through enthusiastic effort, commitment and dedication, our Company has successfully transitioned from a traditional bricks-and-mortar technical bookshop in Houston to a formidable ecommerce competitor in the e-Learning and career advancement industry dedicated to servicing the skilled trades. We believe this is just the beginning for ProBility. In a very short period of time we have dynamically increased our revenues and the macro environment could not be more conducive to the positioning of our industry. We look forward to seizing many opportunities in our next phase of growth and continuing to announce our future achievements."

Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Highlights:

Launched a new micro website dedicated to electrical wholesalers;

Signed and completed the acquisition of One Exam Prep;

Signed and completed the acquisition of National Electric Wholesale Providers;

Announced the uplist to the QB Tier of the OTC Markets;

Announced record sales for 2016;

Entered into the virtual reality market for HVAC training;

Signed an exclusive deal with All Purpose Crane Training;

Inked two new publishing deals with Ralph Dewey and Pat Ginther;

Launched a new web service allowing companies to book safety training online;

Launched multiple new targeted websites for specific trades materials requirements;

Closed the merger between Brown Technical Media Corp. and Panther Biotechnology, Inc.

Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Subsequent Event Highlights:

Engaged NetworkNewsWire for corporate communications solutions;

Joined forces with GlobalSim to introduce virtual reality training to the crane industry;

Initiated a philanthropic endeavor with Jewish Family Services (JFS) of Houston, Texas;

Received FINRA approval to change the corporate name to ProBility Media Corp.

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an EdTEch company building the first full service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades. Through its divisions Brown Technical Media Corp., Brown Technical Publications Inc., Brown Book Shop, Inc., National Electrical Wholesale Providers, One Exam Prep, LLC, and its partnership with Globalsim Inc., ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the skilled trades training market place by offering high quality training courses and materials and preparing the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the tradesman to the small business to the enterprise level corporation.

