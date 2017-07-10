ProBility Media Corp. Selects PCG Advisory Group for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - ProBility Media Corp. ( OTCQB : PBYA), an education technology (EdTech) company building the first full-service training, compliance and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory Group, a leading integrated communications firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations and social media communications strategies.

"In the eight months since becoming a publicly traded company, ProBility has executed on its business plan and achieved record sales and growth," said Evan Levine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ProBility Media. "In the first half of 2017, we have already closed and successfully integrated three acquisitions and have several additional opportunities in the pipeline. Our team is now initiating a strategy to effectively communicate our mission to the markets as we continue delivering on our commitment to enhance shareholder value. PCG's dedicated team and deep expertise in working with companies at our phase of growth made them the ideal advisory firm to choose. With the macroeconomic environment favoring investment in construction and the current administration promoting education and training for the skilled trades, we believe that now is an opportune time to maximize awareness amongst a wider audience of investors looking for exposure in an area where there is a dearth of public investment opportunities. We look forward to leveraging PCG's deep relationships within the investment community as well as their unique approach to professional digital and social media strategies."

"The team at ProBility has built a disruptive company in the vocational e-learning and training space that is uniquely a beneficiary of our times," said Jeff Ramson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PCG Advisory Group. "We believe that ProBility's investment case and outlook for growth, supported by a broadening foundation from recent and pipeline acquisitions as well as growing demand driven by general economic trends, will resonate across PCG's networks of investors, bloggers, journalists, and other key stakeholders. We look forward to working together with management to achieve their important communications and awareness goals."

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an EdTEch company building the first full service training, compliance and career advancement brand for the skilled trades. Through its divisions Brown Technical Media Corp., Brown Technical Publications Inc., Brown Book Shop, Inc., National Electrical Wholesale Providers, One Exam Prep, LLC, and its partnership with Globalsim Inc., ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the skilled trades training market place by offering high quality training courses and materials and preparing the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the tradesman to the small business to the enterprise level corporation.

For more information, visit http://www.ProBilityMedia.com

About PCG Advisory Group

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, PCG Advisory Group is dedicated to the delivery of top tier investor relations, strategic advisory, communications, and innovative digital media services for the micro and small cap public company marketplace. PCG has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, energy and other emerging growth companies, both in the US and internationally.

PCG's team of senior level professionals bring many years of direct advisory experience, along with unique and high quality relationships amongst the investment and media communities. PCG's Capital Markets Advisory Services include overall investor marketing and communications strategy development to increase and leverage awareness, visibility and credibility. PCG's Social and Digital Media services include maximizing social and professional digital media channels to effectively and accurately communicate clients' specific opportunities. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

Forward-Looking Statement

