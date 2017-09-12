ProBility Media Corp.'s One Exam Prep Division Enters into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Contractor Exam Preps

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - One Exam Prep, a division of ProBility Media Corp. ( OTCQB : PBYA), an EdTech company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, today announces that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Contractor Exam Preps, of Pittsboro, North Carolina. This transaction further expands One Exam Prep as a nationwide leader in exam prep for contractors and licenses, including all NASCLA-related certifications.

"One Exam Prep founder and President Rob Estell is a master instructor that has built the division into a powerhouse, from the ground up, and has taken the Company under ProBility to new levels," stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer of ProBility Media. "With sales on pace to exceed a 70% increase year-over-year, combined with the anticipated addition of Contractor Exam Preps, One Exam Prep is poised to enter new markets and offer more to its current and new customers than ever before."

For 20 years, Contractor Exam Preps has prepared students to pass the exam required by the National Association of State Contractor Licensing Agencies ("NASCLA"). NASCLA is the leading association composed of state agencies that have enacted laws to regulate the business of contractors while promoting best practices and license uniformity for agencies that oversee the construction industry. As part of the noted agreement, Contractor Exam Preps President Chris Barrow will join One Exam Prep as a NASCLA master instructor.

"This transaction with Contractor Exam Preps propels One Exam Prep as a nationwide leader in contractor education," states Rob Estell, founder and President of One Exam Prep. "We are very much looking forward to integrating Barrow's expertise and skillsets into One Exam Prep. We currently service 22 states and offer hundreds of high-quality online courses, private e-tutoring, application processing, daily physical classes, and all of the training materials, at very competitive pricing."

