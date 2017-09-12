PROCESS EXPO Announces Innovations Showcase Finalists

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - The Innovations Showcase at the 2017 PROCESS EXPO has announced their finalists for the Innovations Award presentations that will take place on Day 1 of the show -- Tuesday, September 19 beginning at 1:30 pm in Booth #4624 at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center. There are three finalists in each of the following seven categories: Bakery/Grains/Seeds/Snacks; Beverage; Dairy; Meat/Poultry/Seafood; Prepared Foods/Fruits and Vegetables; Confectionery/Candy/Sweets; and Pet Foods. The finalists were selected by members of the industry's trade press. For a full list of all of the products that have been entered and selected, click here.

Each of the 21 finalists will present to a select panel of food processor judges who in turn will select one from each category to be recognized as the Most Innovative New Product. Attendees of PROCESS EXPO are invited to the presentations and will also be invited to judge all entrees and enter their vote for the People's Choice Award.

"FPSA and PROCESS EXPO would like to thank all of the exhibitors who submitted their products for the Innovations Showcase and Awards program. This new initiative clearly demonstrates that PROCESS EXPO is the event where companies are showcasing the latest innovations for the food processing industry," said Tom Kittle, Chairman of FPSA and President of Handtmann, Inc and Handtmann Canada, Ltd. "We invite all PROCESS EXPO attendees to join us for the finalist presentations and vote for the most innovative products in the People's Choice Award."

The Bakery/Grains/Seed/Snacks finalists are:

Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer by Best Sanitizers, Inc.

Luminar 4070 AOTF-NIR Process Analyzer from Brimrose Corporation of America

Nilfisk, Inc.'s Certified Industrial Vacuum for Safe, Compliant Collection of Combustible Dust

The Beverage category finalists are:

M15D-SF Screw Fed Disintegrator by Corenco

HSC Series Hygienic Spring Check Valve by Dixon Sanitary

IMSB Ice Machine Sanitizer by RGF Environmental Group, Inc.

The Confectionery/Candy/Sweets finalists are:

TraceFREE Electric Impedance Pipe Heating from Banner-Day

Color-Coded Lobby Dustpan and Broom Set by Remco Products Corporation

Nilfisk, Inc.'s Certified Industrial Vacuum

The Dairy category finalists are

FCHL 160 Automatic Clipping and Hanging Machine by Poly-clip System

MAGNATTACK MAG-RAM Self Cleaning Magnet from Powder-Solutions, Inc.

LifeTec Process Filters from the Donaldson Company

From the Meat/Poultry/Seafood category the finalists include

Pulled Pork Cooking and Shredding Machine from AmTrade Systems

Slicer S6 from Weber, Inc.

ZUBIOX Biodegradable Cooking Casings and Shrink Vacuum Bags from Zubex USA LLC

The Pet Foods finalists are

CookerCloud from Blentech Corporation

Continuous Pet Food Production with Alignate Casing from Handtmann

Color-Coded Lobby Dustpan and Broom Set from Remco Products Corporation

The Prepared Foods category finalists are

Leica Geosystems' 3D Laser Scanning for the Food and Beverage Industry

Portion Pack with Snapsil Opening Feature from Multivac Inc.

Variable Speed Chiller from Delta T Systems.

For more information on attending the show please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2017 contact Grace Cular Yee, FPSA Vice President, Sales at gyee@fpsa.org or (703) 663-1220.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support members' success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.