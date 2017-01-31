Process Technologies Commits to Innovation by Implementing DEACOM ERP

CHESTERBROOK, PA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Deacom, Inc., the developer of a single-system Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, is excited to kick off implementation for Process Technologies LLC, a leading developer, manufacturer, and packager of color cosmetics. The selection of DEACOM ERP illustrates Process Technologies' dedication towards quality products, services, pricing, and technology.

"Implementing DEACOM ERP is not just a commitment to our company's future, but also our customers'," said Steve Levine, President of Process Technologies LLC. "Process Technologies had previously been running three different systems to cover our needs for MRP, CRM, and accounting. By moving these and all areas of our operations onto Deacom's single piece of software, we are able to capitalize on the provider's innovation and robust functionality."

Deacom's approach to single-system software development keeps all existing and future functionality native to the main ERP system. Unlike customizations, Deacom's enhancements are designed to build efficiencies across the entire process manufacturing industry, not just one company. Every customer has access to and the ability to apply these improvements to their own ERP environment.

For example, Process Technologies is planning to strengthen production with a feature originally developed for the food and pharmaceutical industries: DEACOM AutoFinisher. Now, the tool will help the cosmetic company automatically manage the catch weight of raw materials for drum production and serialize each drum for lot tracking.

"Deacom has a proven track record for evolving with industry demands and its customers' growth," continued Levine. "DEACOM ERP will strengthen our operations and automate processes so we can generate new opportunities to advance production and expand our clientele."

About Deacom, Inc.

Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM ERP, a scalable, single-system ERP solution specifically designed to streamline operations for process and batch manufacturers. As the artisans of ERP software, Deacom operates upon the principle of "Complexity made Simple," developing a solution without customization or bolt-ons to increase efficiency and decrease the total costs of ERP ownership. The company's headquarters is located in Chesterbrook, Pa. To learn more, visit www.deacom.com, follow on Twitter or call 1-877-4-DEACOM.