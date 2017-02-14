ProcessUnity Updates Risk and Compliance Management Platform with Winter 2017 Release

Newest Version of Cloud-based Suite Expands Reporting and Dashboard Capabilities; Increases Configuration Options

CONCORD, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management, today introduced its Winter 2017 Release. The newest edition of ProcessUnity's platform includes new features and enhancements across 35 key application areas designed to streamline customers' Third-Party Risk Management, Policy and Procedure Management, and Product and Service Offer Management programs.

Highlights of ProcessUnity's Winter 2017 Release include:

New Reporting and Dashboard Capabilities - The Winter 2017 Release extends ProcessUnity's powerful, interactive reports and dashboards with enhanced charting and two new chart types -- gauges and geographical maps. New configuration options provide customers even more control over the look and feel of dashboard components.

Powerful Solution Configurability - New configuration options further extend customers' ability to adapt ProcessUnity solutions to fit their unique program requirements. The new release enhances workflow configuration with additional review and approval options; single- and multi-person review steps; and exception mapping approval routing for Offer Management. The release also introduces a new level of end-user display configurability, from button placement to customer-specific login/logout pages.

Vendor Risk Management Enhancements - Improvements to assessment questionnaires include new scoring types for vendor questionnaires, additional capabilities to streamline vendor responses and the ability to bulk download vendor documentation. The release introduces a new Dun & Bradstreet® connector to incorporate financial health data into vendor risk scores, and includes support for the newly released 2017 version of the Shared Assessments SIG questionnaire.

"As ProcessUnity's customer base continues to grow, we are constantly reminded that no two risk management programs are exactly alike. As a result, it's important that we continue to extend our customers' ability to configure our solutions to best match the way they want to run their risk and compliance programs," said Paul Carroll, Executive Vice President of Product and Engineering at ProcessUnity. "Flexibility is the key theme of our Winter 2017 release. We're introducing even more ways for customers to adapt our tools to meet their requirements, without having to call IT."

Leading organizations rely on ProcessUnity's governance, risk and compliance solutions to assess, measure and mitigate risk, and ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. As cloud-based technology, ProcessUnity deploys quickly with minimal effort from customers and their IT resources. Product enhancements are installed frequently, immediately, and automatically, and require no work from the customer. The inherent efficiency of the platform delivers faster, better results, and the ability to scale governance, risk, and compliance programs over time.

ProcessUnity's suite of applications includes Third-Party Risk Management, Policy and Procedure Management, Enterprise Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance Management, Product and Service Offer Management, and more.

Learn more about ProcessUnity solutions at www.processunity.com.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company's software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world's leading commercial enterprises. For more information, visit www.processunity.com.