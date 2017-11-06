Procore Selects MOVE Guides to Head Talent Mobility Management Program

Essential to Talent Attraction Strategy, MOVE Guides Helps Construction Management Software Leader Align Talent, Location, and Business Results

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world, today announced it has been selected by Procore, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction, to support its talent mobility management program.

Procore is a growing software company that provides a solution to help the construction industry manage the entire build process, from bidding to closeout. The company quickly grew from 100 to over 1000 employees in less than four years, and has been relocating employees to their headquarters in Carpinteria, California. Procore often recruits talent from cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, and was looking for a way to showcase life in Carpinteria while supporting global growth as a part of its talent acquisition program.

"As a growing company expanding globally, we needed to formalize our talent mobility function," said Steve Mair, vice president, Talent at Procore Technologies. "We looked at traditional relocation management companies but quickly determined they didn't have the technology platform to support our growth plans. MOVE Guides can deliver the scalability, process expertise, regulatory support, and employee relocation support key to Procore's continued success."

MOVE Guides' Talent Mobility Cloud connects customers, employees, internal teams and suppliers using a centralized data model. Real-time case management information is available to both the employee and company. The Talent Mobility Cloud streamlines spend reporting across the supply chain, provides cost estimates to reduce budget overruns and enables seamless integrations to other systems such as an ATS, HRMS and payroll solutions.

Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, commented, "The real future of work recognizes that employees move dynamically based on opportunities and employers need to be ready to fully support them with a talent mobility platform. By partnering with MOVE Guides, Procore is demonstrating its commitment to a smooth onboarding process and a progressive talent acquisition strategy that will attract the right talent for their culture."

