Procrastinators Rejoice: Hotel Deals Save the (Valentine's) Day

GREAT NECK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - With Valentine's Day just a week away, procrastinating Romeos and Juliets still have time to book a Romantic Escape package at any of 10 Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels in the greater New York metropolitan area.

The package includes one night's accommodations, a bottle of sparkling white wine, a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates, according to Janelle Schwartz, vice president of sales, marketing and revenue management for M&R Hotel Management, which operates the hotels.

Participating hotels include the Holiday Inn NYC - Lower East Side, Holiday Inn New York City - Times Square, Holiday Inn Staten Island, Holiday Inn New York JFK Airport Area, Holiday Inn L.I. City - Manhattan View, Holiday Inn Express Manhattan Midtown West, Holiday Inn Express Staten Island West, Holiday Inn Express New York JFK Airport Area, Holiday Inn Express LaGuardia Airport and Holiday Inn Express Roslyn - Manhasset Area.

All of the hotels provide deluxe bedding, premium bed and bath amenities, complimentary internet service, fitness centers, in-room Keurig coffee makers, 32-inch flat-screen TVs with premium channels, USA Today newspaper and 10 IHG Rewards Club points for every dollar spent on each stay.

The Holiday Inn Express hotels additionally provide a complimentary Express Start breakfast bar featuring scrambled eggs, pancakes, biscuits, bacon and sausage, yogurt, gourmet coffee, tea and the brand's signature cinnamon rolls. The Holiday Inn hotels also feature grab-and-go stores that offer frequently requested amenities and snacks.

"Our Romantic Escape package is available throughout the year, providing a perfect way to celebrate engagements, birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions as well as Valentine's Day," Schwartz said.

The Romantic Escape package can be booked through the participating hotels' websites or by calling the hotels. Reservations must be made at least two days in advance.