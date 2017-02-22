Product roadmapping platform Roadmunk raises $1.5 million seed round led by Golden Venture Partners

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Roadmunk, an enterprise SaaS platform that allows organizations to easily visualize and collaborate on their strategic roadmap, has successfully closed a $1.5 million seed funding round led by Golden Venture Partners, Felicis Ventures and Garage Capital.

"We developed Roadmunk in response to a problem we personally experienced while working as product managers: it was extremely difficult to visualize, understand and align on strategies across our whole organization," says co-founder and CEO Latif Nanji. "We recognize how difficult it can be for organizations of all sizes to make strategies visible and clear to every team and department. It's our goal to unify organizations in the simplest way possible."

Roadmunk is a roadmap visualization platform that promotes organizational transparency in a shared, cloud-based environment. Focusing on design, intuitive functionality and world-class security, Roadmunk has already attracted a diverse portfolio of global clients, including Amazon, Slack, Adobe, Bloomberg, Coca-Cola, Disney and Verizon.

"Roadmunk has established itself as one of the early leaders in product management automation," says Ameet Shah, Partner at Golden Ventures Partners. "They've tapped into an essential problem at any organization: clearly communicating plans and objectives across all levels. We believe they've created an exceptionally powerful system of record to help teams collaborate more effectively and drive results."

Roadmunk will launch Master Roadmapping, a major upgrade to their platform, in early 2017. This significant new release will enable teams to get a bird's eye view of their entire organization at a glance. Teams can work independently on their own roadmap, which will seamlessly sync with their organization's Master. Master Roadmapping combines the security and power necessary for enterprise planning with the UX and design sensibility of seamless consumer apps.

Founded in 2012 by Latif Nanji (CEO) and Tomas Benda (CTO), Roadmunk has offices in Toronto, Waterloo and London, England. Using this round of funding, the team will continue to focus on product delivery and customer success, with an emphasis on fostering alignment across enterprise organizations.

About Roadmunk

