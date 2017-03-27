Product Update: Meridian Delivers Enhancements to Drive Enrollment and Ecommerce Results

Spring Release adds new capabilities for certifications, enrollment and ecommerce

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leading learning technology provider, today announced the availability of Meridian Global LMS® version 17.1. With the newest release of its flagship learning management product, Meridian changes the way organizations develop, deliver and manage training initiatives to drive more revenue and close skills gaps both inside and outside of organizations.

Shaped by the feedback of our community of users, this release delivers an expanded certification experience and improvements in enrollment, catalog and ecommerce, resulting in a solution that furthers our commitment to help organizations unlock the value of learning and education to drive better business results.

"We focused on expanding upon our rich user experience, further improving flexibility and personalization, in addition to making significant updates to our platform to ensure the ongoing performance and interoperability our customers demand," said Geoff Perry, Vice President of product for Meridian Knowledge Solutions. "Our newest release demonstrates Meridian's unwavering commitment to include customers in our product development lifecycle so that we continue to build software that delivers real value and supports the evolving demands of modern businesses. We thank all of our customers who have provided feedback directly shaping our latest release."

Meridian expands existing features to deliver a flexible, streamlined and responsive user experience. We improved reporting and dashboards to facilitate a customized experience with an updated look and feel, making it easier than ever to view frequently used data. We enhanced certifications and expanded the catalog experience to accommodate better searching, browsing and buying.

Highlights of Meridian Global LMS® 17.1 include:

Expanded the certification experience to be more responsive, flexible and easy-to-use for learners and admins

to be more responsive, flexible and easy-to-use for learners and admins Improved catalog search experience provides better searching, browsing and buying, making it easier than ever to market and sell access to your in-person training sessions

provides better searching, browsing and buying, making it easier than ever to market and sell access to your in-person training sessions Enhancements to reporting and dashboards deliver a customized and streamlined reporting experience and updated look and feel, resulting in a one-stop-shop for frequently used data

deliver a customized and streamlined reporting experience and updated look and feel, resulting in a one-stop-shop for frequently used data Enrollment enhancements include better user experience and a new ReST-based API for enrolling learners into classroom courses and updating their progress

include better user experience and a new ReST-based API for enrolling learners into classroom courses and updating their progress Cisco WebEx Training integration seamlessly ties to the powerful WebEx product portfolio

Availability

Meridian's 17.1 Release is available on March 27, 2017. Meridian is showcasing the latest version of its learning management suite at the ATD 2017 International Conference & Exposition in Atlanta, GA, May 21-24, 2017 at Booth #630.

For more information about Meridian, visit www.meridianks.com.

About Meridian Knowledge Solutions:

Meridian Knowledge Solutions, LLC, is the leading provider of enterprise, web-based learning management software. Meridian's powerful yet easy-to-use solutions are leveraged by organizations dedicated to building world-class learning enterprises inspired and focused on delivering exceptional results. With over 3 million users worldwide, Meridian offers a flexible, best-of-breed learning management system that gives organizations and users alike a seamless, integrated experience, all while strengthening the bottom line. The company is headquartered in Reston, VA. For additional information about Meridian, visit www.meridianks.com.