Production Begins April 8 on Feature Film "One Nation Under God" in Baton Rouge

Film Stars Kevin Sorbo, Antonio Sabato Jr., Casper Van Dien and Lois Robbins; Centers on First Amendment Rights and Freedom of Speech in Our Schools

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Pre-production is underway, with principal photography set to commence April 8 in and around Baton Rouge on "One Nation Under God," a feature film starring Kevin Sorbo, Antonio Sabato Jr. and Casper Van Dien. Written and directed by Lisa Arnold, who co-produced the hugely successful 2014 "God's Not Dead," "One Nation Under God" dramatizes the ongoing debate surrounding the First Amendment, freedom of speech and censorship, when a new student at a Louisiana magnet high school questions a policy in which the words "under God" are omitted in daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

In the film, Kevin Sorbo ("God's Not Dead," "Hercules") plays Mr. Truman, a teacher who encourages healthy debate of the subject by students, both in the classroom and in a juried showdown with a rival school. Casper Van Dien ("Starship Troopers," "Watch Over Me") plays Mr. Kingsley, the school's principal who staunchly defends the policy, and Antonio Sabato Jr. plays Senator Rivera, an alumnus of the school who has his eye on the White House, yet whose public comments supporting a place for faith in education get him in political hot water.

"The script is fantastic and the message is incredibly compelling in what it stands for," said Sabato. "I believe in and respect everyone's right to express their opinions, no matter what those opinions are. The First Amendment guarantees us that right, but there are many who feel differently -- that our freedoms should be restricted. While people around the globe continue to struggle for freedom of speech and religion, 'One Nation Under God' reminds us, through its simple story of one young man who questions the system, that our basic freedoms must often be defended if we want to keep them."

Added executive producer Christian Briggs, "At its heart, 'One Nation Under God' tells a universal story, and one that we feel will resonate with moviegoers everywhere. Families, civil rights advocates, constitutional scholars, and people of faith will be drawn to the film's core message, and we hope it will spark inter-generational conversation about the basic freedoms we enjoy in this country, and the importance of standing up when we feel they are being compromised."

Isaak Presley, who stars in Disney Channel's "Stuck in the Middle," will star as David Guiterrez, the student at the middle of the controversy. Other cast members include Robert Belushi, Tyree Brown, Briana Lane, Emily Hahn, Lauren Frost and Jake Schur.

"One Nation Under God" is a Suretone Pictures/Film Incito co-production. Lisa Arnold, Jarred Coates, Jordan Schur and Nick Thurlow are producers. Christian Briggs is executive producer.