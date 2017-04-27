Prof. Dana Wolf, M.D., to Present at CMV2017: 6th International Congenital CMV Conference and 16th International CMV/Betaherpesvirus Workshop

Artemis Therapeutics' Chief Scientific Officer to participate in Virus and Host Session on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 3:15 PM CEST

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ATMS), ("Artemis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and potentially life-threatening infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that Prof. Dana Wolf, M.D., Ted and Frances Chanock Professor of Virology and Head of Clinical Virology at Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, and Chief Scientific Officer of Artemis Therapeutics, is an invited speaker at CMV2017: 6th Annual International Congenital CMV Conference and 16th International CMV / Betaherpesvirus Workshop being held April 30-May 4, 2017 at the NH Conference Centre Leeuwenhorst in Noordwijkerhout, Netherlands.

Prof. Wolf will participate in the "Virus and Host" session on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 3:15 PM CEST. As part of her presentation, Dr. Wolf will discuss the impact of placental immune responses on congenital human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) transmission and pathogenesis. Prof. Wolf has established in her laboratory at Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center a unique model of the human placenta. Her studies in this model provide new and clinically relevant insights into the mechanisms of congenital CMV pathogenesis and into the potential effectiveness of new antiviral interventions.

Additional speakers for the "Virus and Host" Session also include the following:

Lenore Pereira, University of California San Francisco

Michael McVoy, Virginia Commonwealth University

Emmanuel Wiertz, University Medical Center Utrecht

About CMV 2017

The 6th International Congenital CMV Conference and 16th International CMV/ betaherpesvirus Workshop aims to bring together basic science and clinical expertise to prevent and cure CMV disease. The '6th International Congenital CMV Conference / 16th International CMV/betaherpesvirus Workshop' is accredited by the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME) to provide the following CME activity for medical specialists. The EACCME is an institution of the European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS), www.uems.net.

For more information about CMV2017, please visit: www.cmv2017.nl.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and potentially life-threatening infectious diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, artemisone, is a synthetic artemisinin derivative with anti-viral and anti-parasitic properties. The Company is currently evaluating artemisone for the treatment of p. falciparum malaria and human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) infection, Artemis is also developing artemisone for the treatment of other virus and parasitic-related clinical indications.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.