Professional Remodeler Magazine February Cover Issue Features Renoworks' Strategic Partner Remote Sales Force

Remote Sales Force Launches Contracting Industry's First Online Platform Designed to Change the Way Remodel Projects are Bought and Sold

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RW)(OTC PINK:RWOKF)("Renoworks" or the "Company"), the leading visualizer for the home remodelling and construction industry, is pleased to announce the launch of One Click Contractor powered by Remote Sales Force. One Click Contractor is a cloud-based platform that transforms the traditional home improvement sales visit into an online experience.

In its cover story, "Online and Ready to Buy", Professional Remodeler explores the changing habits of today's buyers. You can view the full article here - Online and Ready to Buy.

US based Remote Sales Force is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider devoted to changing the selling and buying process for the remodel industry in North America. Renoworks recently acquired a 33 1/3% interest in privately held Remote Sales Force Inc. (see press release dated December 21, 2016 and February 1, 2017). The brand new service integrates Renoworks visualizer technology with Remote Sales Force's functionality and enables contractors to sell remodel projects remotely. Renoworks will primarily derive revenues through a monthly fee per user.

"With more than 200 million U.S. consumers participating in the online buying community, providing an enjoyable online experience is the new marketplace reality," said Remote Sales Force CEO Dale Thornberry. "We have successfully created a platform that provides contractors with the ability to better manage their time and money by turning what used to be a two-hour sales presentation into a 20-minute online meeting."

The idea for One Click Contractor was born out of collaboration between pioneers in satellite and aerial measurement, contractors at K&B Home Remodelers, and the visionaries at Renoworks - a leader in the field of digital visualization in the building products industry.

Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks, stated, "Renoworks visualizer is an integral component of the One Click Contractor solution and we are pleased to be strategic partners with Remote Sales Force which is clearly breaking new ground in a very exciting industry where the initial results are very promising. We are committed to expanding our footprint in North America and this partnership helps us to unleash the power of our visualizer platform, unlock new customers and strengthen our ability to increase recurring revenue."

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software for the remodelling and new home construction industry, primarily in the United States and Canada. Delivered online, as a custom developed app or desktop software, Renoworks provides its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders and retailers offering the solution to one of the home remodelling industry's greatest challenges: enabling customers to see how their product choices will look in a realistic, virtual environment - even in their own home - before they make a purchase decision. Renoworks markets its software as a cost-effective lead generation tool and generates revenues from three main business lines: enterprise, Renoworks PRO™, and its Software Development Kit (SDK). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com

About Remote Sales Force

Remote Sales Force Inc. develops and sells software for the remodelling industry in the United States and Canada. Remote Sales Force is a software-as-a-service provider devoted to building solutions that will change the way remodel projects are bought and sold.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.