Professor Stephen Hawking Delivers Lecture by Hologram in Hong Kong

ARHT Media's HumaGram™ technology deployed by NetDragon for the first time in Hong Kong

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ART), creators of digital human holograms called HumaGrams™, is pleased to announce that in partnership with NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE:0777) and event producers TINEPUBLIC, they presented a HumaGram of internationally-recognized, theoretical physicist Professor Stephen Hawking in a live address by hologram in Hong Kong on Friday, March 24th, 2017. The event was Professor Hawking's first address to a Hong Kong audience since 2006.

Professor Hawking was brought live to the Hong Kong Science Park for a 90-minute lecture, question, and answer session. The HumaGram™ of Professor Hawking was created using ARHT's Augmented Reality Holographic Technology, which creates the most life-like digital representations of humans capable of engaging in a two-way conversation with an audience and eliminate barriers like time and geography.

Professor Hawking is the former Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge, author of "A Brief History of Time" and currently the Dennis Stanton Avery and Sally Tsui Wong-Avery Director of Research at the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics and Founder of the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at Cambridge.

In addition to discussing his life's work and journey, Professor Hawking spoke about the human mind, societal trends and issues such as education, science and technology research and funding, as well as what the future holds in light of current affairs.

"The technology allows for the most believable and interactive human holograms. This exciting event felt as if we were in the room with Professor Hawking," said Simon Leung, Vice-Chairman and Executive Director at NetDragon. "We have our own permanent Augmented Reality Holographic Technology suite in our headquarters in Fuzhou, and look forward to exploring the potential of the technology across Greater China."

Paul Duffy, CEO of ARHT Media, added, "It is great to see our relationship with NetDragon flourish. I look forward to working with them to bring many more inspiring individuals to Hong Kong using our unique holographic technology."

Christian Darbyshire of TINEPUBLIC added, "We are excited to have brought a global icon like Professor Stephen Hawking to Hong Kong. We cannot wait to deliver more world class HumaGram events to this market."

To see a recap video of the event visit: www.arhtmedia.com/hawking.

About TINEPUBLIC

TINEPUBLIC is a leading production house that specializes in developing events across North America and delivers select productions in Latin America/Australia/Europe and Asia. TINEPUBLIC has worked with Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, President William Jefferson Clinton, President George W Bush and President George H.W. Bush Sr., Prime Minister Tony Blair, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Kofi Annan, Al Gore, Dr. Alan Greenspan, General Colin Powell, President Nicolas Sarkozy, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and many more from Government, Sport and Business.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE:0777) is a global leader in building Internet communities. Established in 1999, NetDragon is a vertically integrated, cutting-edge R&D powerhouse with a highly successful track record which includes the development of flagship MMORPGs such as Eudemons Online and Conquer Online, China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu in 2013 in what was at the time the largest Internet M&A transaction in China. Being China's pioneer in overseas expansion, NetDragon also directly operates a number of game titles in over 10 languages internationally since 2003. In recent years, NetDragon has emerged as a major player in the global online and mobile learning space as it works to leverage its mobile Internet technologies and operational know-how to develop a game-changing learning ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc. creates HumaGrams™, the most believable and interactive human holograms. HumaGrams™ are generated using our patent-pending Augmented Reality Holographic Technology (ARHT™), which is a scalable, repeatable and transportable form of 3D without the use of special glasses. This unique platform makes it possible for people to engage with our HumaGrams™, opening up a wide range of applications from interactive retail displays, tradeshow booths, presentations, live shows and concerts. The various applications can then be integrated into multiple forms of proximity and mobile marketing tactics to connect with an audience, drive sales efforts and create memorable experiences.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). The company is supported by a diverse and seasoned Management team spearheaded by its CEO Paul Duffy, a global entrepreneur and creator of the Digital Human Experience in online, mobile and holographic communications. ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Bublé, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol ART on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

