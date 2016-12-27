Profit Recovery Partners, LLC Names Tyler Brower Partner and Vice President, Practice Groups

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - December 27, 2016) - Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today that it has named Tyler Brower Partner and Vice President, Practice Groups. In his new role, Mr. Brower will oversee the Groups' 2017 growth initiatives, which include adding support for new expense areas and improving the scope of services offered for existing expense areas. These improvements form a large part of the firm's greater goal of continually finding new ways to identify and deliver cost savings opportunities in areas that are often overlooked.

Since joining the firm in 2002, Mr. Brower has identified, negotiated, and implemented over $650 million in verified cost savings across 40+ expense areas for PRP's clients. During his tenure, he has overseen the expansion of PRP's Practice Groups from three in 2011 to eight today, with each managing over $100 million in client spend annually. He has also been a key stakeholder for technological innovations and process improvements that have given both PRP and its clients a greater ability to monitor and manage clients' spend, as part of PRP's commitment to staying responsive to clients' evolving needs.

"Tyler's deep knowledge of multiple vendor industries and formidable negotiation skills has directly benefited our clients for over a decade now," PRP founder and President Don Steiner said. "I am thrilled to see him continue to thrive in his new position and becoming a Partner of PRP."

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $2.2 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP's continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP's spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $3 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.