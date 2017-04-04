Profitect Adds Tania Stockbridge to Executive Team as Vice President of Marketing to Support Rapid Double-Digit Growth

Leading Provider of Prescriptive Analytics for Retail & CPG Continues to Advance Senior Management with the Strategic New Hire of Marketing Leader

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Profitect Inc., the leading prescriptive analytics provider for the retail/CPG industry, today announced the appointment of Tania Stockbridge as Vice President of Marketing. Stockbridge joins the Profitect team with proven experience in marketing, branding, communications, and growth strategies, as well as a deep background in guiding programs within the retail and technology landscape. She will work closely with the Profitect leadership team to drive revenue, increase brand awareness and success, while educating the market on the critical need for prescriptive analytics.

"From the moment I met with Tania, I knew she was the right fit for this role," said Guy Yehiav, CEO of Profitect. "Tania's unmatched skillset and proven track record in both retail and technology stood out, but it was her commitment to driving results that solidified our decision to bring her on board. Profitect is coming off our most successful year to date and I'm confident Tania is the leader we need to help elevate our profile and support our strategic growth initiatives. We are very excited to have her as part of the team."

In her role as Vice President of Marketing at Profitect, Stockbridge will lead the marketing team in creating demand generation programs that drive new revenue opportunities, while overseeing both internal and external communications. She will also drive all Profitect branding initiatives, product marketing, graphic design, advertising, and multimedia productions.

"I have been in the marketing industry for more than 15 years and what excites me most is the opportunity to work with innovative companies, helping them reach their full brand potential," said Stockbridge. "I am thrilled to join such a collaborative and intelligent team and I'm optimistic that together, we'll bring the marketing efforts to new levels. Profitect is in a unique position to showcase results and return on investment for its retail/CPG customers, and I'm looking forward to telling this story."

Stockbridge joins Profitect after holding senior leadership roles at PeopleFluent and TradeStone Software (now known as Bamboo Rose). Over the years, Stockbridge has led global marketing programs and spearheaded demand generation strategy and execution for product launches, messaging rehauls, go-to market plans, media, and analyst programs.

About Profitect

Since 2012, Profitect has helped companies leverage existing big data investments to identify, resolve, and measure opportunities to transform the business by delivering actionable prescriptive analytics to the right person, at the right time.