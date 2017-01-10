Profitect Appoints Art Dirik to Leadership Team as Chief Customer Officer

Leading Provider of Prescriptive Analytics Enhances Commitment to Customer Service and Support with Customer Experience Veteran

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Profitect Inc., the leading prescriptive analytics provider for the retail industry, today announced the appointment of Art Dirik as Chief Customer Officer. Dirik joins the Profitect team with a unique combination and skillset within retail business processes and technology as well as an extensive background in merchandising, shopper analytics, supply chain and information technology. He will work closely with Profitect's executive team in driving the company's commitment to customer success.

"I have been watching this company innovate and expand and I feel confident saying that there is no other retail analytics provider quite like Profitect," said Dirik. "I am honored to work alongside the leadership team at Profitect to bring a greater awareness to the power of prescriptive analytics and ensure that customers continue to receive significant ROI and excellent support from our customer success operation. Profitect is unique -- providing customers quick implementation, advanced analytics and education with no extra or hidden fees. This is exactly what customers have been asking for and I'm excited to be a part of that."

Dirik joins the Profitect team after spending the last 11 years at Nielsen and IRI, where he held various retail analytics, technology and consulting leadership positions. During his time at Nielsen and IRI, Dirik worked to deliver advanced SaaS solutions in category management and merchandising optimization, shopper/loyalty analytics, on shelf availability (OSA) and machine learning image recognition technology.

With over 25 years of experience, Dirik's background in customer relations across a broad range of industries and technologies aligns with Profitect's longstanding commitment to delivering advanced prescriptive analytics to retailers. Dirik also spent time working at enterprise software companies Demantra (acquired by Oracle in 2006), i2 Technologies (acquired by JDA Software in 2009), and management consultant firms Accenture, Arthur D. Little and PRTM. Dirik holds a MBA and MS MIS from Boston University as well as a BS Mechanical Engineering Technology from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

"Creating a position for a Chief Customer Officer is something that I felt very strongly about as we continue to grow," said Guy Yehiav, CEO of Profitect. "What truly sets Profitect apart is our commitment to our customer community and it's something that we are very proud of. Art's dedication to customer success, paired with his deep knowledge of retail technology and analytics, makes him a clear leader to drive this initative. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to continuing the advancement of our customer program."

To learn more about the company and career opportunities, please visit the website: http://www.profitect.com/us/careers/

About Profitect

Since 2012, Profitect has helped companies leverage existing big data investments to identify, resolve, and measure opportunities to transform the business by delivering actionable prescriptive analytics to the right person, at the right time.