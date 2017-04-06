Profitect to Present Two Sessions During RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference 2017

Two Senior Profitect Executives to Lead Discussions with Retail Leaders on Unlocking the Power of Prescriptive Analytics

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Profitect Inc., the leading prescriptive analytics provider for the retail industry, today announced that CEO Guy Yehiav and Vice President of Industry Solutions, Kelli Woelfel, will be speaking at the 2017 RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference, April 9 - 12, 2017, held at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

Profitect will share insights on how advanced data analytics solutions and, in particular, prescriptive analytics, can help retailers improve profitability by helping them better understand their data to take decisive actions. Profitect executives will address asset protection issues pertaining to loss, employee theft, shrink, fraud, and the techniques that allow retailers to increase sales and glean insights into their point of sale systems.

"It's a great honor to be joined on stage by one of our customers to discuss the issues in asset protection that matter most," said Guy Yehiav, CEO of Profitect. "In today's complex retail environment of doing more with less, retailers not only need to track and analyze existing data, but also understand how to drive actionable insights automatically from prescriptive analytics. We're looking forward to engaging with attendees at this year's RILA Asset Protection event to help global retailers move to a new standard in exception-based reporting, and embrace data-driven strategies that improve sales and profitability."

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, asset protection teams are constantly faced with the challenge of picking up on patterns that can easily be overlooked. Profitect's sessions at RILA's event will explore insights and share best practices for how prescriptive analytics enable retailers to uncover flaws in online returns, suspicious employees behaviors, and fraud.

Profitect's Woelfel and Yehiav will be joined by fellow industry leaders and retailers such as Profitect customer ascena retail group, Sears Holding Corporation, and Tractor Supply Company in two sessions that address how retailers can make better use of their data to enhance and improve existing programs.

Session: "Business Intelligence and Analytics Open Forum: Business Intelligence & Analytics," with Kelli Woelfel, VP of Industry Solutions, Profitect

: Monday, April 10, 2017, at 10:45 a.m. CT Additional Panelists: Scott Glenn, Vice President & Chief Security Officer, Sears Holdings Corporation Andy Jones, Director, Logistics Loss Prevention & Safety, Tractor Supply Company Joan Sparks, Director, Marketing, Tyco Integrated Security



Session: "What Ugly Truths Are Lurking in Your Data? Leveraging Prescriptive Analytics to Open Pandora's Box," with Guy Yehiav, CEO of Profitect

: Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. CT Additional Panelists : Eric Pidgeon, LPC, CFI, Director, Global Operations and Safety, ascena retail group Scott Pethuyne, Senior Manager, Analytics, ascena retail group

Also presenting at the conference on the topic of prescriptive analytics is Seth Hughes, Senior Manager, Technology and Omnichannel Fraud, Walgreens.

Session: "Innovating the Traditional Retail Landscape with Prescriptive Analytics."

RILA is the trade association of the world's largest retail companies. RILA's educational and networking events are widely recognized for providing world-class forums for sharing ideas and expertise among peers and industry experts.

About Profitect

Since 2012, Profitect has helped companies leverage existing big data investments to identify, resolve, and measure opportunities to transform the business by delivering actionable prescriptive analytics to the right person, at the right time.