PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Tyfone today announced a partnership with ProfitStars®, makers of iPay billpay software. The partnership will provide banks and credit unions an integrated suite of functionally rich and secure digital banking solutions including mobile banking, internet banking and billpay solutions. Tyfone is a leading provider of secure digital banking solutions. ProfitStars is a division of the nationally recognized financial services provider Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

"We are pleased to announce this combination of secure digital banking solutions," said Daniel Rawlings, Chief Revenue Officer for Tyfone. "This partnership offers financial institutions and their customers a new generation of digital banking solutions that deliver a functionally rich and secure user experience across all devices and platforms."

Tyfone has integrated ProfitStars' iPay billpay solutions with its nFinia™ secure digital banking suite, which provides anytime, anywhere access to online and mobile banking for financial institutions and their customers. The suite also leverages Tyfone's u4ia™ digital security platform, which provides financial institutions with a NIST-compliant policy engine to allow higher value, higher risk transactions to be available on all digital channels. The end result is groundbreaking advances in reducing fraud and risk, through more effectively securing digital channels, while continuing to ensure a positive user experience.

For the third consecutive year, Tyfone was named a Top 10 mobile banking solution provider by Banking CIO Outlook. Tyfone earned this distinction for its ability to enable convenient user experience across all screens and simultaneously enhance fraud prevention in digital channels by supporting all levels of security.

ProfitStars offers solutions that improve the performance of financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. The company specializes in financial performance reporting and services, retail delivery, imaging solutions, JHA payment solutions, information security and risk management, and online and mobile banking.

About ProfitStars

As a diverse, global division of JHA, ProfitStars combines JHA's solid technology background with the latest breakthroughs in six performance-boosting solution groups, including financial performance, imaging, JHA payment solutions, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile. Explore the power of ProfitStars' enhanced performance at profitstars.com.

About Tyfone

Tyfone is securing the connected world as a leading provider of digital security solutions for identity and transactions, including the u4ia standards-based identity and transaction security platform, and the nFinia secure digital banking suite. With over 130 issued or pending patents, Tyfone serves organizations in the financial services, government, infrastructure, transportation and healthcare industries, as well as solution providers for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company is based in Portland, Oregon, with operations in Bangalore, India. Learn more at tyfone.com.