ProGreen In Advanced Discussions With U.S. Buyer For ProGreen Farms Produce

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - ProGreen US, Inc., (ProGreen), ( OTCQB : PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, Twitter @ProGreenUS - ProGreen is pleased to announce that we are now in advanced discussions with a market leading U.S. food processor, for direct sales of produce from the ProGreen Farms™ operations in Baja California.

The Company's CEO, Jan Telander, and CFO, Akio Ariura, met with top executives of the client company, whose brand is a household name in the U.S. as well as international markets.

As the strategic and execution planning for the agriculture operations for 2018 continues, we will be providing further updates on this, as well as other new developments in the coming days and weeks.

About ProGreen US, Inc.

ProGreen US, Inc., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in San Diego, California, is engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Contel is now active in the high margin produce industry, growing crops for exporters to the US market, with an abundance of land available for expansion under our JV partnership. Procon has recently acquired 5,000 acres of land with 4.5 miles of oceanfront on the Bay of El Rosario, for which a master plan is being drawn for the development of a very large, totally green, international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar."

