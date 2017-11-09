ProGreen Initiates Export/Import of ProGreen Farms Produce to the US

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen ( OTCQB : PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, Twitter @ProGreenUS, is a US company engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) and through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon), www.CieloMarBaja.com.

ProGreen is pleased to announce that we have begun the process of obtaining the certification of our agriculture operations in Baja California, for direct export, so that we can sell the ProGreen Farms™ produce directly to prospective US buyers.

The export and import procedures require certain permits and registrations, and involve independent testing of soil and water, among other things, for the Arenoso farm to comply with USDA / FDA requirements.

As we continue with this year's chili pepper harvest, we have begun the planning phase for next year's operations and are now moving forward planning with some of the initial steps.

The company expects to announce further related information in the near future.

Websites:

www.ProGreenUS.com

www.CieloMarBaja.com

Follow us on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/ProGreenFarms/

https://www.facebook.com/cielomarbajacamx/

https://twitter.com/ProGreenUS

http://www.progreenus.com/blog

About ProGreenUS, Inc.

ProGreenUS, Inc., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in San Diego, California, is engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Contel is now active in the high margin produce industry, growing crops for exporters to the US market, with an abundance of land available for expansion under our JV partnership. Procon has recently acquired 5,000 acres of land with 4.5 miles of oceanfront on the Bay of El Rosario, for which a master plan is being drawn for the development of a very large, totally green, international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar."

Independent Stock Message Forum:

http://investorshangout.com/ProGreen-US-PGUS-65470/

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.