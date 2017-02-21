ProGreen Invited to Live Stream Online Conference Call

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen), ( OTCQB : PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, @ProGreenUS, a U.S. company engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) and through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Today, the company is pleased to announce that it has been invited to the first ever conference call hosted by Investors Hangout LLC (Hangout). The call will be held on Thursday, February 23 at 4:15 PM (EST), and will be facilitated by David Minnick and Joseph Mahan of Hangout. ProGreen's President and CEO, Jan Telander, will present a summary of the company and its present activities in Baja, before taking questions.

The conference call will be moderated in the AMA (ask me anything) format. The public is invited to listen in, at http://investorshangout.com/live. Sign-in is not required; however, to post a question to the CEO, registration will be necessary, but is free and done on the same page.

"Investors Hangout is one of the most active stock forums in the World. So when it comes to transparency, having a CEO do an 'Ask Me Anything' truly says a lot about a company's willingness to communicate with the public," says Joe Mahan.

"We are pleased that Investors Hangout has chosen ProGreen to host their first Live Stream Online Conference Call. This gives us a great opportunity to explain to the public, how the company has now turned the corner with our first major produce contract for the agriculture operations, as well as with our acquisition of the oceanfront land and taking the first steps in creating a strategic team to manage our development, Cielo Mar," says Jan Telander, CEO & President.

About Investors Hangout

Investors Hangout is now beginning to hold LIVE AMA Conference Calls with CEO's of publicly traded companies. They are doing this to allow investors or potential investors an opportunity to ask questions regarding the company on their unique Live Streaming platform, hosted by founders, David Minnick and Joe Mahan. Investors Hangout receives no financial or other compensation, and they are not paid to promote or talk about any company during their Live Streams.

About ProGreen US, Inc.

PROGREEN US, INC., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in Bloomfield, Michigan, is engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) as well as through its majority-owned subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Contel is now active in the high margin produce industry, growing crops for exporters to the U.S. market, with an abundance of land available for expansion under our JV partnership. Procon has recently acquired 5,100 acres of land with 4.7 miles of oceanfront on the Bay of El Rosario, for which a master plan is being drawn for the development of a very large, totally green, international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar".

