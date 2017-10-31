ProGreen Publishes CieloMar Video Podcast

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen) ( OTCQB : PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, Twitter @ProGreenUS, is a US company engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) and through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon), www.CieloMarBaja.com.

ProGreen is pleased to communicate that a video podcast of the company's massive Baja California Real Estate project "CieloMar" has been published on the company's website. See link http://www.progreenus.com/cielo-mar-update-2/.

This first video podcast by Jan Telander, ProGreen's founder, presents an outline of some of the development's major amenities, such as:

Private Airport

Commercial and Industrial Area

Yacht Marina

Three Golf Courses

Further podcasts and other media communications will be forthcoming, showing other areas of the development as well as the advancements in general of the project.

About ProGreenUS, Inc.

ProGreenUS, Inc., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in San Diego, California, is engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Contel is now active in the high margin produce industry, growing crops for exporters to the US market, with an abundance of land available for expansion under our JV partnership. Procon has recently acquired 5,000 acres of land with 4.5 miles of oceanfront on the Bay of El Rosario, for which a master plan is being drawn for the development of a very large, totally green, international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar."

