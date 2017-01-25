Progress in Developing a Cultural Complex in Longueuil

The Government of Canada supports the Ville de Longueuil's feasibility study

Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament (Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne), today announced that the Ville de Longueuil will receive $150,770 in funding for studies required to develop its cultural complex project. Ms. Romanado made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow the Ville de Longueuil to update select studies from 2012 and carry out further studies to prepare for construction of the complex.

"With these specialized studies, the Ville de Longueuil will be one step closer to building its new cultural complex. The Government of Canada is pleased to contribute to this project, which will ultimately provide artists and artisans from the Longueuil area cultural community with modern, professional facilities."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Longueuil cultural complex will showcase the work of arts organizations on the South Shore, while providing spacious work areas adapted to their needs. Our government is proud to help the Ville de Longueuil achieve its goal of creating a cultural space in the heart of our beautiful region."

- Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament (Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne)

"This federal government funding is an important step toward completing this innovative and inspiring project that is our cultural complex. This project will not only strengthen our city's brand image, but also position Longueuil as an important regional cultural hub."

- Caroline St-Hilaire, Mayor of Longueuil

The Longueuil cultural complex will be built at Place Charles-LeMoyne on city property. Four non-profit organizations in Longueuil-Théâtre de la Ville, Orchestre symphonique de Longueuil, the Plein Sud gallery and the Motuswill theatre troupe-will relocate to the new building.

To get the project off on the right foot, the Ville will first conduct a feasibility study that will examine financial, architectural, urban and environmental issues, as well as construction and management programs.

The new complex will offer the four non-profit organizations the space and equipment needed to effectively carry out their mandates. Professionals from Montréal's South Shore arts and culture community will also gain increased visibility.

