Progressive Bay Area Executive Protection Teams Incorporate Medical Component to Enhance Protection of Their Principals: Emergency University

Bay Area Emergency & EP Professionals to Present, "Emerging Trends in Executive Protection Medical Programs" at ASIS International 2017

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Emergency University, the industry leader in corporate Emergency Response system design, emergency medical training and state-of-the-art response and collaborative technologies announced today that Dr. Odelia Braun, Medical Director of Emergency University, Eric Powell, Chief Security Officer of Bayshore Global Management, and William Killgallon, Head of Security and Crisis Management, GE Digital will lead an Impact session on, "Emerging Trends in Executive Protection Medical Programs" at the upcoming ASIS International Conference at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on September 26, 2017.

As Executive Protection models evolve, EP professionals are increasingly aware of the importance of integrating medical capabilities into their security protection models to reflect the needs of their principals. The panel will address the critical components to consider when designing EP Medical Programs.

After studying the challenges faced in designing these complex Executive Protection Programs, the panel of EP professionals and experienced emergency physicians developed a standardized process to evaluate the status of their current teams, and set short-term and long-term goals. They designed and implemented a coordinated program of medical protocols, targeted training programs, equipment and technology, designed to orient and prepare security teams to effectively respond to medical issues while ensuring that the solutions emphasized security first.

"Medical capability in the executive/dignitary protection arena is a critical resource. Having medical care on hand dramatically increases the probability of mission success," Killgallon remarked. "For example, one of the primary reasons the murder rate has decreased in the last 30 years in the US is not because of less violence -- there is actually more -- or better law enforcement; it is because of better, faster, and closer emergency medical care - people are surviving things that used to kill them."

A well-prepared medical program ensures the best clinical outcome for protectees experiencing medical emergencies. The presenters will emphasize due diligence, ways to minimize risk and assemble vital components into a cohesive system that predictably achieves effective medical protection.

