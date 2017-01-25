Progressive Care Engages PCAOB Auditing Firm to Begin Audit of 2016 Financial Statements

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Progressive Care Inc. ( OTC PINK : RXMD), through its subsidiary Pharmco LLC, a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, and the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, announces that it has engaged Berkowitz Pollack Brant to conduct the audit of fiscal year 2016 financial statements.

On January 23, 2017, Progressive Care executed an agreement with Berkowitz Pollack Brant to perform the audit of the 2016 Annual Report. Berkowitz Pollack Brant is a PCAOB auditing firm and was chosen from a number of reputable firms because of its extensive healthcare industry experience including annual audits of hospitals, medical centers and third-party administrators. The firm will audit the full year ended December 31, 2016.

"We have been preparing for the audit all year and are excited to release our first audited Annual Report to OTC Markets," stated S. Parikh Mars, CEO. "This is another step in the right direction as we move toward elevating the status of Progressive Care in the financial markets."

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RXMD), through its subsidiary PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, and the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.