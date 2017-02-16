Progressive Care Slated to Present at SeeThru Equity Conference in Miami

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Progressive Care Inc. ( OTC PINK : RXMD), through its subsidiary Pharmco LLC, a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, and the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, announces that it will be presenting at the SeeThru Equity & Brewer Group 3nd Annual Innovations and Investor Conference on February 22, 2017.

SeeThru Equity is an unaffiliated corporate research and access company providing unbiased research and analysis to various investor information platforms such as Thompson Reuters, CapitalIQ, etc. The Conference, which brings company visibility to microcap investors, sponsors, and professionals, will be held at the W Hotel on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 8:00 AM. Progressive Care will deliver a 30 minute presentation at 11:30 AM in the Great Room about the development of the company, its fundamentals, and its growth agenda for the future. Management will stay on site for a short time afterward for Q&A and 1x1 meetings.

"We are excited to bring our story to the SeeThru Equity Conference again this year. We have had an eventful 2016 and are looking forward to answering questions and showcasing our many achievements," stated S. Parikh Mars, CEO.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RXMD), through its subsidiary PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, and the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.