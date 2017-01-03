Project X Labs Makes Location Intelligence Intuitive With Geodash 3.2

Fully Compatible With Microstrategy 10.6 and Now Bundled With Intellisite

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Project X Labs Ltd. is pleased to present GeoDash™ 3.2 and GeoDash™ 3.2M (Mobile), the latest versions of their geospatial analytics tool that lets users represent their data on a map. Compatible with MicroStrategy 10.1 through 10.6 Web and Mobile and now fully integrated with Visual Insight, GeoDash is easier to use and more accessible than ever. Project X Labs is also pleased to announce that as of GeoDash 3.2 our in-building analytics service IntelliSite™ will be bundled in at no extra cost.

GeoDash is fully integrated with the Google Maps API, and continues to evolve with new versions of MicroStrategy to remain the premiere affordable data-mapping solution. Many new and requested features have been added in GeoDash 3.2, including the ability to use GeoDash as a selector or a target in the Visual Insight dashboard or Report Services Documents, the ability to create and display metric totals and information windows automatically, the ability to scroll in an information window, and the addition of additive colouration when multiple area layers overlap. Many bugs have also been squashed.

Previous features from the base version of GeoDash 3 remain, including integration with the security features of MicroStrategy so that users never have to worry about losing sensitive data. Traffic and StreetView are available through Google Maps, and GeoDash allows for the integration of Data Subscription Services including weather and natural disasters, adding new layers of visual intelligence for making important decisions.

"GeoDash has gone through a major platform realignment to stay lockstep with the direction of MicroStrategy and its underlying technology," said Stephen Hayward, president of Project X Labs. "By now aligning GeoDash to Web, Mobile and Visual Insight, we have crafted a seamless interface for location intelligence. We have also decided as of 3.2 to bundle IntelliSite into GeoDash so that all of our customers can drill down from the abstract geographical view right into their physical premises. It's all about location and insight, and we are pleased to continue to evolve the value that these two concepts bring together."

To request full release notes or to book a demo of GeoDash 3.2 or GeoDash 3.2M, contact Project X Labs at 416-422-8900 or visit www.pxlabs.ca.

GeoDash™

Created with MicroStrategy, GeoDash takes full advantage of MicroStrategy tools & Google Maps tools, features and functions (Street view, directions, traffic, Google local search), eliminating the need for geocoding. Users can create & manage their own shapes (vector) within the tool, and then upload and save them (can also export the geospatial element and load it in to your database). Users can also use GeoDash's heat-mapping feature to quickly analyze and identify outliers within their data sets.

http://www.pxlabs.ca/geodash

IntelliSite™

IntelliSite lets users drill deeper in their location intelligence projects with in-building or site-based visualizations that show performance inside a store or facility. Built to integrate into MicroStrategy in a seamless way, Project X Labs has leverages the MicroStrategy plug-in architecture for web to allow for easy set up for both web and mobile, with no need for special geocoding or naming.

http://pxlabs.ca/products/intellisite/

Project X Labs Ltd.

Project X Labs combines innovative product development with rapid results thinking to bring global customers business intelligence and data visualization software products. Focused on breaking down the barriers around enterprise scale software and delivering solutions that show results in weeks rather than months, Project X Labs is redefining access to business intelligence for every size company. Project X Labs is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Project X Ltd.

http://www.pxlabs.ca/



Project X Ltd.

Project X is a data and analytics boutique, systems integration and support firm in the information management space. They offer consulting services in advisory, data warehousing, data integration and business intelligence specifically through their MicroStrategy partnership.

http://www.pxltd.ca/

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/2/11G120606/Images/GeoDash_3_2_MicroStrategy_VI-ed24b36a499c8992b15ace6238b2a10a.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/2/11G120606/Images/GeoDash_3_2_IntelliSite_Bundle-5dd77836d2c880dd8887dd0d6719c053.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/2/11G120606/Images/GeoDash_3_2_Additive_Coloration_Area_Layers-05a45c66b80b8dd7ab59b398bc7ce0c1.jpg