Project X Labs Revitalizes Geospatial Analytics With GeoDash 4

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Project X Labs Ltd. is pleased to announce the release of GeoDash™ 4, our location intelligence tool that is once again redefining the standard for affordable geographic information systems (GIS). GeoDash is a lightweight MicroStrategy extension for map-based analysis that has been overhauled with new features including an optimized UI, the ability to perform aggregate operations on point clusters, and the introduction of dynamic zoom, allowing users to streamline their analysis by toggling layers to only display at custom zoom levels.

Users can take their visual analytics right down to a shelf in a building with the in-building analytics layer IntelliSite™, which is now fully integrated into GeoDash and utilizes dynamic zoom to display automatically when zooming into a building location. Use a heat map to determine performance within your facility or store to discover insights that will streamline your business practices.

GeoDash is fully integrated with the Google Maps API giving users access to powerful features: simply geocode your locations with street addresses, use local search to reveal competitor or affinity locations, and access Street View and current traffic. Project X Labs also offers access to new data subscription services including historic and forecasted weather and historic traffic that can be integrated into GeoDash, adding new levels of insight for making important business decisions.

"We are pleased to continue our support of GeoDash as a leading location intelligence visualization tool on the MicroStrategy 10 platform," said Stephen Hayward, president of Project X Labs. "With this release, we have reengineered the platform to make use of the latest advances in the MicroStrategy architecture and maintained alignment with the Google Maps APIs. We are always evolving the product with the needs of different industries and our clients in mind, and have optimized the UI and added requested functionality. Of course, we also squashed many bugs in the process."

To request full release notes or to book a demo of GeoDash 4, contact Meaghan Davidson or Jay Borenstein at 416-422-8900 or marketing@pxltd.ca.

GeoDash™

GeoDash is a lightweight geospatial analytics tool that takes full advantage of MicroStrategy features & Google Maps tools (street view, directions, traffic, local search), eliminating the need for geocoding. Users can create & manage their own shapes (vector) within the tool, or provide shape files and then upload and save them. Users can also use GeoDash's heat-mapping feature to quickly analyze and identify outliers within their data sets.

http://www.pxlabs.ca/geodash

IntelliSite™

IntelliSite lets users drill deeper in their location intelligence projects with in-building or site-based visualizations that show performance inside a store or facility. Built to integrate into MicroStrategy in a seamless way, Project X Labs has leverages the MicroStrategy plug-in architecture for web to allow for easy set up for both web and mobile, with no need for special geocoding or naming.

http://pxlabs.ca/products/intellisite/

Project X Labs Ltd.

Project X Labs combines innovative product development with rapid results thinking to bring global customers business intelligence and data visualization software products. Focused on breaking down the barriers around enterprise scale software and delivering solutions that show results in weeks rather than months, Project X Labs is redefining access to business intelligence for every size company. Project X Labs is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Project X Ltd.

http://www.pxlabs.ca/

Project X Ltd.

Project X is a data and analytics boutique, systems integration and support firm in the information management space. They offer consulting services in advisory, data warehousing, data integration and business intelligence specifically through their MicroStrategy partnership.

http://www.pxltd.ca/

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G135969/Images/GeoDash_4_UI_Clusters-5b0ff3e4a7e09c28b5694ac9c71b2b87.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G135969/Images/GeoDash_4_Dynamic_Zoom-cae4c529e43988e8a6414fc739a3e69a.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G135969/Images/GeoDash_4_IntelliSite-adc33d762165a1adbc68869302e76e1b.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G135969/Images/GeoDash_4_Weather_Traffic-a15ee564d81b805c8afefca7b85a9a14.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTirH03b9XU