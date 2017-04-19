project44 Extends Visibility Platform with Full Truckload and Less-Than-Truckload Offerings

project44 makes integrated, multimodal visibility a reality by powering both market segments

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - project44, the logistics and transportation industry's leading connectivity and visibility provider, introduces new capabilities today designed to enable multimodal visibility across a single user interface. project44's expanded API-based platform supports a broad range of Full Truckload (TL) and Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) visibility activities, providing customers industry-leading speed, automation, and productivity.

project44's new release provides unprecedented access to multimodal data, end-point tracking information, and real-time ETA updates. This yields an entirely revamped visibility experience, allowing customers to plot both Full Truckload and LTL locations on an integrated mapping interface of their choice. Ultimately with project44, supply chain executives can better manage the timely flow of inventory, mitigate transportation ETA risk, and make dynamic business decisions based on real-time multimodal delivery data.

With the recent surge in enterprise level customers -- both Fortune 500 companies and market-leading 3PLs -- following the Q1 announcement of their connectNG™ product enhancements, the technology company is rapidly evolving their product to meet their customers' growing need for greater speed and transparency when managing a multimodal supply network.

"To help our customers do more with less, we've built the industry's first and only networked, multimodal visibility solution," says Jett McCandless, CEO and Founder of project44. "project44 users can now access multimodal load visibility without the heavy lifting of maintaining different integrations -- increasing the speed at which they can act and reducing the costly effects of at risk shipments."

"project44 has achieved rapid growth in terms of clients, scope, staff, and investment," wrote Evan Armstrong in a recent industry analysis. "The company has capitalized on applying an established technological trend to transportation management. The model will translate well from LTL APIs to TL providers, enhancing the value and efficiencies being delivered to their growing customer base."

So, if you are looking for a way to advance your visibility capabilities and streamline your TL and LTL solutions into one instance, this new option is for you. Sign up by April 30th for a bundled solution and track your first 144 truckload shipments free of charge. To learn more, please reach out to the project44 team at info@p-44.com or 312-376-8883. *

* contract restrictions apply

About project44:

project44 is modernizing how the world transports goods by introducing state of the art automation and visibility to the logistics and transportation industry. With project44, retailers, eCommerce companies, suppliers, 3PLs and brokers are able to communicate critical transportation data with their capacity providers in a real-time way. Their innovative one-to-many network connectivity reduces integration complexity and improves speed to market, while also lowering maintenance costs.

This will enable customers to:

Obtain rate quotes and transit time information

Dispatch shipments/loads and access real-time visibility

Retrieve documents needed for invoicing and reconciling payments from carriers

Learn more at http://www.p-44.com.