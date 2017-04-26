project44 Named a 2017 Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technology by Gartner

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Gartner, the world's premier information technology research and advisory company, has recognized project44 as a Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies. project44 is the logistics and transportation industry's leading connectivity and visibility provider. We believe this recognition builds upon significant momentum for project44 over the past year, including a $10.5 million equity raise and 350 percent growth in new enterprise customers.

As indicated in the 2017 Cool Vendor research note, "Gartner's SCM Technology User Wants and Needs Study found a convincing correlation between supply chain performance and respondents' bimodal capabilities." That same research note also cited, "Visibility has become one of the top two priorities for supply chain organizations across all geographies, and it is No. 1 across North America, Europe and APAC."

Last week, project44 released a new set of capabilities designed to enable an unprecedented level of bimodal visibility. The technology provider's expanded platform is the only solution in the market that supports a broad range of Full Truckload (TL) and Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) visibility activities across a single user interface, providing customers industry-leading speed, automation, and productivity.

"project44 is honored by Gartner's selection. Our solution enables retailers, ecommerce companies, manufacturers, distributors and 3PLs to quickly achieve the visibility needed to compete in today's market," said Jett McCandless, CEO and Founder of project44. "Our customers see the benefits of accessing multimodal load visibility within days of implementation -- increasing the speed at which they can act and reducing the costly effects of at risk shipments."

About project44:

project44 is modernizing how the world transports goods by introducing state of the art automation and visibility to the logistics and transportation industry. With project44, retailers, eCommerce companies, suppliers, 3PLs and brokers are able to communicate critical transportation data with their capacity providers in a real-time way. Their innovative one-to-many network connectivity reduces integration complexity and improves speed to market, while also lowering maintenance costs.

This will enable customers to:

Obtain rate quotes and transit time information

Dispatch shipments/loads and access real-time visibility

Retrieve documents needed for invoicing and reconciling payments from carriers

