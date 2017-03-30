DUARTE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Prolacta Bioscience®, the pioneer in human milk-based neonatal nutritional products for premature infants, today announced two new members of its Nutrition Advisory Committee (NAC): Keli Hawthorne, MS, RD, LD of Austin, Texas, and Carrie L. Petras, RD of Louisville, Ky.

The NAC includes registered dietitians and board-certified specialists in pediatric nutrition, breast feeding medicine and human milk nutrition. Their goal is to provide neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) with clinical expertise, research, insights and guidance on the feeding and nutrition of extremely premature infants and the use of an exclusive human milk diet (EHMD).1

Ms. Hawthorne and Ms. Petras join a nationally recognized and already accomplished committee, including Andi Markell RD, LD of Portland, Ore., Olivia Mayer RD, CSP, IBCLC of Palo Alto, Calif., and Stacia Pegram MA, RD, LD of Columbia, S.C.

Members of the committee are at the forefront of nutrition research within their own institutions, and have published in this area in peer-reviewed medical and nutrition journals. In addition, many already serve as advocates for the health, well-being and survival of fragile and extremely premature infants.

Ms. Hawthorne brings 17 years of experience in the NICU and has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications, and is a frequent speaker to health professionals in both national and international meetings. Ms. Petras has more than 15 years as a registered dietitian with specialized training, and six years of experience in the NICU. Ms. Petras' interest is in the assessment and monitoring of the nutritional and growth status of newborns, as well as in providing nutrition education to pediatric and pharmacy residents and dietetics students.

"The Nutrition Advisory Committee has been instrumental in educating dietitians in NICUs nationwide about the unique nutritional requirements of medically frail, premature infants," said Scott Elster, CEO of Prolacta. "We're pleased to welcome Keli Hawthorne and Carrie Petras as members of the NAC, and look forward to their contributions."

NAC Launches Educational Programs and Online Community

Following the success of the 2016 webinar series, and to further support fellow dietitians and clinicians, the NAC is launching the NICU Nutrition Journal Club Webinar Series in March 2017, which will review research studies related to the special nutritional needs and management in very low birth weight, preterm infants. On a quarterly basis, an expert in NICU nutrition will host the educational webinar to explore the latest topics in nutrition that impact neonates. Participants will have a chance to engage in live discussions and improve their understanding of the research and its implications for clinical practice.

The NAC has produced a video series on the best clinical practices for the use of an EHMD from a dietitian's perspective. The videos will address the most frequently asked questions on implementation, feeding protocols and experience with an EHMD.

In addition, the newly-formed NAC LinkedIn Group is an online community for NICU dietitians and professionals, where they can learn and discuss the latest in nutrition and the benefits of human milk in caring for premature infants. The mission of the group is to provide clinicians with a channel to ask questions, find answers and engage with peers on human milk usage and clinical practices.

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience, Inc. is a privately-held life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk®. The company pioneered the development of human milk-based neonatal nutritional products to meet the needs of critically ill, premature infants in the NICU. Prolacta leads the industry in the quality and safety of nutritional products made from donor breast milk and operates the first and only pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing facility for the processing of human breast milk.

www.prolacta.com

1 An exclusive human milk diet (EHMD) is when 100 percent of the protein, fat and carbohydrates in an infant's intake are derived solely from human milk.