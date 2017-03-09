Promark Technology Expands Hyperconverged Portfolio; Adds Lenovo Converged HX Series

Running on Nutanix Xpress Edition Software, Lenovo provides Hyperconverged Offering to SMB Partners

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, MD--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Promark Technology, an Ingram Micro company and premier U.S.-focused value-added distributor (VAD), today announced a distribution agreement with Lenovo. Under the terms of the agreement, Promark will offer Lenovo's Converged HX Series portfolio tailored specifically for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB). The Converged HX 2000 integrates leading-edge Nutanix Xpress software to deliver a simplified, cost-effective solution that helps lower total-cost-of-ownership and enables SMBs to focus less time on infrastructure management.

"With our long relationship and experience with Nutanix products, Promark is poised to successfully launch the Lenovo HX hyperconverged product line to our customer base," said Dale Foster, GM and Executive Director of Promark Technology. "Lenovo brings a solid lineup of products and a history of delivering world-class datacenter products."

Converged infrastructure is one of the top five IT priorities for nearly 65 million SMB organizations worldwide according to the SMB Group. While many data center solutions available today can meet the core needs of small and medium-sized businesses, they often can be too complex and expensive for these organizations to deploy. Lenovo's HX 2000 Series, running the Nutanix Xpress edition software, is engineered to offer management simplicity, ease of growth and built-in data protection at an affordable price.

"Promark is a leader in hyperconverged solutions with Nutanix, and has earned the trust of value-added resellers and customers around the world. We consider Promark a strategic alliance in our efforts to reach our growing customer base, and enabling our business partners. We are excited to grow with Promark, and look forward to working together to solve customer IT challenges with Lenovo HX solutions powered by Nutanix," said Cliff Gumkowski, Vice President North America Data Center Group Solutions, Lenovo.

Lenovo's HX 2000 Series appliances can be provisioned in just an hour or less and thus help simplify deployment and management. This is a critical consideration for SMB customers like local and city governments, K-12 school districts or small, regional hospitals and healthcare facilities that can't afford downtime and don't have extensive teams of IT specialists to manage their infrastructure. With all software pre-installed and ready to run nearly all virtualized applications for small and medium-sized businesses, customers will benefit from a fully integrated, turnkey solution that eliminates complicated IT integration and set-up, enabling SMBs to focus on running their businesses.

About Promark Technology

Promark Technology, an Ingram Micro company, is one of the premier value added distributors (VADs) in the United States. Promark's core technology focus is distributing data storage and virtualization products and solutions through a two-tier distribution channel to value added resellers (VARs) and system integrators. Promark leverages its direct relationships with world class technology partners to provide solutions that meet the most demanding needs of its customers. Promark also offers a Public Sector Business Program that helps resellers navigate the government selling process and expand the reach of their Business. The program provides authorized resellers the ability to leverage Promark's GSA Schedule to market and sell products and solutions into both federal government and state and local organizations. Promark offers professional services in application integration, backup and recovery, network optimization, storage implementation and disaster recovery. To learn more about Promark Technology call 800.634.0255 or visit www.promarktech.com.