Prominent political figures and industry leaders will speak at the Canadian Aerospace Summit 2017

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - The Aerospace Industries Association of Canada is proud to announce an impressive line-up of speakers for the Canadian Aerospace Summit to be held at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa on November 7-8. The Summit is an annual conference and trade show that attracts over 1,200 executives and decision-makers from industry and government each year.

"This year more than ever, the Canadian Aerospace Summit is the place to be to meet world industry leaders and better understand the government's vision on innovation," announces Jim Quick, AIAC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is a truly unique event, featuring two days of content, a multitude of super sessions and fascinating panels, and a world class line-up of industry leaders, federal cabinet ministers, and business experts."

Featured speakers from the aerospace industry include:

Dirk Hoke, Chief Executive Officer, Airbus Defence and Space

Major General Robert E. Wheeler, Past Deputy CIO - C411c, USAD

Eric Ducharme, General Manager, Advanced Technology Operation, GE Aviation

Ken Peterman, President, Government Systems, ViaSat, Inc.

Micael Johansson, Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO, Saab AB

Other government ministers and expert speakers include:

Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Hon. Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Colin Robertson, Senior Advisor, Dentons LLP

Manfred Hader, Senior Partner, Roland Berger Strategy Consultants

Other prominent industry and government leaders will take part in three panels: Parliamentary Panel, Small Business Panel, and Executive Panel.

The detailed program is available here. Media accreditation is available here.

AIAC is the national association representing Canada's aerospace manufacturing and services sector. As the world's fifth-largest aerospace industry, Canada's aerospace sector contributes nearly $28B to the economy in GDP, exports 80% of its output, and dedicates over 20% of its activity to research and development (R&D). Aerospace is responsible for the employment of 208,000 Canadians.