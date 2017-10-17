Promise Technology Adds ChronoSync Software to Pegasus3 Series of Thunderbolt Storage Solutions

Gives Creative Professionals Complete Solution for File Synchronization, Backup, Bootable Backup and Cloud Storage

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Promise Technology Inc., a leading rich media storage technology provider, today announced that its Pegasus3 series of desktop RAID storage solutions with Thunderbolt™3 will now include ChronoSync software from Econ Technologies, Inc.

A multipurpose app for local and cloud backup, bootable backup, and folder synchronizing, ChronoSync is consistently included on 'Best Software Backup for Mac' lists. "We are very excited to partner with Promise to bring the ChronoSync Pegasus Edition to its lineup of high-performance RAID systems," said Duilio Proni, president of Econ Technologies. "ChronoSync is used daily by thousands of digital pros because of its versatility, reliability, and performance. Coupling ChronoSync with the lightning-fast Pegasus storage systems is a logical enhancement to these creative professionals' workflow."

"The addition of ChronoSync software across our entire Pegasus lineup is yet another way that we are adding value to our solutions for creative professionals," noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. "Whether you're working in post-production, broadcast, sports, education, or house of worship environments, your rich media workflows require reliable backup, and ChronoSync is one of the best Mac backups available. When combined with the lightning-fast speeds and advanced RAID protection that our family of Pegasus solutions provides, users can rest assured that even their most demanding creative projects are safe and secure."

Pricing and Availability

Promise's lineup of Pegasus3 solutions includes full-featured, update-inclusive ChronoSync software and one user license (with an option to upgrade), and is now available at Promise's eStore. The ChronoSync Pegasus Edition is available now at Promise's eStore (in North America only) for existing owners of Pegasus3 (and prior generation) models. For more information, please visit www.promise.com and follow Promise Technology on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Econ Technologies

Econ Technologies, Inc has been creating Apple® software for over 20 years including ChronoSync™ for Mac® OS X and ChronoAgent™ for Mac® OS X. All Material and Software © Copyright 2017 Econ Technologies. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

About Promise Technology

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 29 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post-production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.