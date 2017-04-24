Promise Technology Adds New Solutions to Popular Pegasus and VTrak Product Lines at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - This week at NAB 2017, Promise Technology, a leading rich media storage technology provider, will showcase a wide range of solutions for creative professionals, from the independent editor to the largest media and entertainment organizations. Promise will debut the Pegasus3 M4 Thunderbolt™ 3 RAID storage with flash devices and VTrak EFA 5310, an all-flash array storage system optimized for high bandwidth and extremely large data ingest rate. Additionally, Promise will showcase how its Apollo Cloud personal cloud storage device and VSkyCube hyperconverged system can be integrated into creative workflows. Promise's complete range of solutions will be on display at the company's product showcase at the NAB 2017 in Las Vegas (booth SL6821) from April 24 - 27.

New Products In the Spotlight

Pegasus3 M4

Promise has been a pioneer in the field of direct attached storage solutions with Thunderbolt as its Pegasus series has opened a whole new way to look at creative workflows. Promise's Pegasus3 R4, R6 and R8 with Thunderbolt 3 have been shipping since December and at NAB 2017 the company will launch Pegasus3 M4, a highly portable storage solution for new mobile workstations that have Thunderbolt 3 ports. Pegasus3 M4 supports 8x M.2 SATA Flash Modules and provides the fastest speed allowed by Thunderbolt 3 -- perfect for high speed data transfer from cameras and onsite/local editing.





Promise first introduced the VTrak series for the SAN market in 2007, and it has been hugely popular ever since. Promise's latest evolution of the VTrak series, the EFA 5310, will be showcased for the first time at the NAB Show. VTrak EFA 5310 is an Enterprise All Flash Array optimized for extreme bandwidth (~13GB/s), and a large data ingest rate (~5GB/s) with ultra low latency. EFA enables media professionals to edit and playback video faster than ever at higher resolutions. Fully redundant and non-disruptively upgradeable firmware in EFA provides non-stop system availability to ensure continuous productivity.

"For years, Promise's reliable, fast and flexible storage platforms have been trusted by the top content creators around the world," said Vijay Char, President, Promise Technology USA. "At the NAB 2017, we look forward to showcasing our complete range of solutions that enable faster access, editing, sharing and distribution of footage of all size and formats."

About Promise Technology Inc.

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 29 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media, and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.