Promise Technology Adds Workload Migration, Disaster Recovery, Hybrid Cloud to Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solution

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Booth #319 -- This week at HostingCon Global, leading storage solutions provider Promise Technology Inc. will unveil VSkyMotion, a new software bundle for its innovative VSkyCube hyperconverged infrastructure. Running on top of VSkyCube, VSkyMotion enables the cloud infrastructure to achieve maximum cloud agility in either on-premise or hybrid cloud environments. VSkyMotion places powerful workload migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud capabilities in the hands of cloud service providers, hosting companies and data center professionals.

Hyperconverged systems are gaining traction. According to Gartner, the market for these systems has reached approximately $2 billion, and they will achieve mainstream use in the next five years. Though the end result brings benefits such as scalability and flexibility, migrating from a physical infrastructure to a hyperconverged one can be costly, challenging and even risky. With VSkyMotion, Promise is making migrating to its VSkyCube hyperconverged infrastructure painless and simple by automating the entire process -- and shortening the time it takes. Migration from an existing virtualized infrastructure is handled in the same way. The use of VSkyMotion during the migration process enables VSkyCube to be easily set up as a secondary site for backup or disaster recovery for existing infrastructures. As a primary operational site, VSkyCube can be used to set up a public cloud infrastructure (such as AWS) for backup or disaster recovery.

Designed to streamline data center and IT operations for small and medium-sized enterprises -- and with the ability to scale for large data center environments as well -- Promise's VSkyCube infrastructure solution is ideal for businesses looking to increase scalability, agility and improve administration efficiency while managing costs. VSkyCube is designed with a scale-out approach and combines tightly-coupled, software-defined computing, storage and networking in the form of hyperconverged nodes. Together with a centralized single pane of glass management system, VSkyView, these technologies deliver a pre-integrated and adaptable cluster with a unified pool of resources that can be rapidly deployed, adapted, scaled, and managed.

"VSkyCube's suite of application platforms eliminate the need for IT teams to purchase separate platforms or applications," noted Ken Dai, chief technology officer and general manager of Promise's cloud solutions business unit. "From EFSS and scale-out NAS, to workload migration and everything in between, Promise offers everything needed to mobilize and protect their applications."

VSkyCube and VSkyMotion are available through the global network of Promise value-added distributors and resellers. The platform is initially offered on a range of purpose-optimized x86 appliance, based on commodity hardware. This allows users to selectively scale for compute-intensive or storage-intensive resources, as well as mixed workloads. VSkyMotion's migration and disaster recovery tools are available free of fees to VSkyCube customers for one year. For more information, please visit www.promise.com and follow Promise Technology on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

