Promise Technology to Exhibit Storage Solutions Optimized for Creative Professionals at NAB 2017

SOURCE: Promise Technology
April 20, 2017 16:52 ET
LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) -
WHEN: Monday, April 24 - Thursday, April 27, 2017
WHO: Promise Technology demonstrating storage solutions for rich media workflows
WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada, booth number SL6821
WHAT: Driving Creativity Through Innovation
For years, Promise Technology has been the first choice for creative professionals requiring reliable, fast, and flexible storage platforms. At NAB 2017 in Las Vegas, Promise Technology will present the company's broad portfolio of innovative solutions harnessing the latest technology -- from Flash devices to Hyperconverged infrastructure and Private Cloud -- to address the needs of the media and entertainment industry.
About Promise Technology Inc.
Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 29 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media, and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:The Americas: Dena Jacobson dena@lages.com
949-453-8080EMEA: Tyler Sander tyler.sander@eu.promise.com
+31 (0) 40-205-4012Japan: Ushio Koida ushio.koida@jp.promise.com
+81 3 6801-8064Taiwan:
Ya-Ping Hsu ya-ping.hsu@tw.promise.com
+886-978695780
