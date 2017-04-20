Promise Technology to Exhibit Storage Solutions Optimized for Creative Professionals at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) -

WHEN: Monday, April 24 - Thursday, April 27, 2017

WHO: Promise Technology demonstrating storage solutions for rich media workflows

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada, booth number SL6821

WHAT: Driving Creativity Through Innovation

For years, Promise Technology has been the first choice for creative professionals requiring reliable, fast, and flexible storage platforms. At NAB 2017 in Las Vegas, Promise Technology will present the company's broad portfolio of innovative solutions harnessing the latest technology -- from Flash devices to Hyperconverged infrastructure and Private Cloud -- to address the needs of the media and entertainment industry.

HIGHLIGHTS: Pegasus3 M4 using 8x M.2 Flash devices for max speeds possible -- up to 2800 MB/s with Thunderbolt 3, along with the leading Pegasus3 and SANLink3 families that are already shipping. VTrak EFA 5310 - an Enterprise All Flash Array optimized for extreme bandwidth with sub-millisecond latency for rich media editing and smoothly playing multiple streams with even higher resolutions. VSkyCube is Promise's new generation of hyperconverged infrastructure supporting your fast, responsive development processes with versatility, scalability and simplicity. Together with the leading rich media workflow software, we will demonstrate how rich media workflows can quickly deploy, adapt, scale, and manage such a unified pool of resources. Apollo Cloud personal cloud storage allows creative professionals to easily and securely synchronize and share small clips or low-resolution review files. Group members can review and comment via their mobile devices while on the go.

OTHER PLACES TO FIND PROMISE TECHNOLOGY: Promise Technology's solutions will also be featured at the AJA (booth number SL2505), Archiware (booth number SL15113), and Intel Corporation (booth number S204 - 206 LMR) product showcases on the NAB Show floor.

About Promise Technology Inc.

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 29 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media, and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.