Promise Technology Introduces Thunderbolt 3 Dock, Expands Possibilities for Creative Professionals

The New TD-300 Delivers Powerful Connectivity, Charging Options with Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, SD Card Reader, HDMI 2.0, and Audio In/Out Ports

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 17, 2017) - Promise Technology Inc., a leading storage solutions provider for creative and IT applications, today announced the addition of a Thunderbolt™ 3 dock to its comprehensive lineup of solutions for rich media workflows. Through the new dock, users can add two 4K displays, charge devices, daisy-chain Thunderbolt 3 hard drives, connect USB devices, transfer SD card content, and more -- over a single connection. The new TD-300 brings it all together to expand the capabilities of Thunderbolt 3-enabled macOS and Windows 10 platforms. The TD-300 is also an ideal choice for small office/home office users.

An ideal complement to Promise's industry-leading Pegasus3 series of desktop RAID storage solutions, the TD-300 provides several connectivity options that set it apart from the competition, including five USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader and HDMI 2.0. It also features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Gigabit Ethernet and an audio in/out port. Creative professionals working with Windows workstations, iMac and MacBook Pro can now simply connect the TD-300's Thunderbolt 3 port to any Thunderbolt 3-enabled PC or Mac. There are no drivers to download or install, and no additional utility software is needed.

A leading storage solutions provider, Promise is well-known for being at the forefront of Thunderbolt technology. The company was the first to introduce storage solutions for both Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt 2, and its initial Thunderbolt 3 storage devices were among the first to be announced.

"As part of our mission to offer solutions that are optimized for rich media workflows, we're constantly expanding our portfolio of innovative solutions that harness the latest technology," noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. "The addition of a Thunderbolt 3 dock brings a new level of efficiency and flexibility to creative professionals. Laptops can be charged at the fastest speeds possible, images from DSLR cameras are easily transferred, peripherals such as hard drives and monitors can be daisy-chained for increased productivity, 4K video can be sent to multiple displays, and more. The possibilities are truly endless."

Other features include:

Delivers up to 60W of power to charge a Mac or PC

Full support for Thunderbolt 3 with transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s

Sleek design and slim profile to complement any home or office space

Pricing and Availability

The new TD-300 docks include a Thunderbolt 3 cable and a power adapter, and are available at Promise's eStore and through Amazon (in North America only). MSRP is $249. For more information, please visit promise.com and follow Promise Technology on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Promise Technology

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 29 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post-production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.

*Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.