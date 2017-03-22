Promise Technology Named Best Storage Solution Partner by Milestone Systems for Second Consecutive Year

HSINCHU, TAIWAN--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - At the Milestone Community Days event in Macau, Promise Technology was named the 'Best Storage Solution Partner' in APAC by Milestone Systems for the second consecutive year. Milestone is a global industry leader in open platform IP video management software (VMS) and Promise is a global leader in developing servers and storage solutions optimized for video surveillance. The synergy and close cooperation between the two companies was a key factor in Promise receiving the award from Milestone in addition to Promise's commitment to creating innovative solutions that help the companies' shared customers meet their unique needs.

Promise's Vess A2000 Series NVR was one of the first IT infrastructure solutions to be certified by Milestone for interoperability with XProtect® VMS. This dedication by Promise to provide solutions that are interoperable and optimized for XProtect VMS has continued throughout the years as the company newest Vess A2330 and A3340 NVRs have also been certified by Milestone. As a Milestone Certified Solution provider, customers are assured that Promise's servers and storage products can be deployed with XProtect VMS knowing the solution will not only offer an optimized user experience but will also perform reliably.

"As market competition continues to intensify, we are committed to seeing one another succeed. Co-creation is a value which is unique to our open platform community, which offers a framework for us to succeed together, by leveraging each other's innovations. Promise was one of the first providers of a Milestone-certified interoperable IT infrastructure solution, and we are delighted to present Promise the 'Best Storage Solution Partner' award in APAC for the second year running," commented Benjamin Low, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Milestone Systems.

"At Promise we take pride in not only having an extensive partner ecosystem, but in the fact that we work tirelessly with these partners to ensure our customers are offered optimal solutions for every project," said John van den Elzen, General Manager, Surveillance Business Unit, Promise Technology. "We are honored to have received this award from Milestone for the second year in a row as it validates our dedication to providing solutions purpose-built for the video surveillance market."

