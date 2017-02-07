Promise Technology's VTrak E5000 Series of Storage Solutions Certified as DataCore Ready

Enhances Virtualization Component to Address Transformation of the Data Center

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Leading storage solutions provider Promise Technology Inc. today announced that its VTrak E5000 Series of Fibre Channel to SAS storage solutions have been certified as DataCore Ready for DataCore Software's SANsymphony™ software-defined storage and virtualization platform.

As consumers and businesses become more mobile, the need for data access, retrieval, and distribution from anywhere at any time means that data must be protected and available at all times. The changing nature of the data center also means that growing infrastructures are pushing the limits of bandwidth. A full-featured, affordable enterprise-level storage system that can accommodate business environments of all sizes, Promise's E5000 Series is versatile and scalable enough to meet the demands of IT departments, data centers, virtual environments, and high-performance computing. Redundant and active-active components of controllers, power supplies and cooling units provide optimal data availability and ensure continuous operation. The E5000 gives IT managers the ability to deploy 6/12 Gb SAS/SATA hard drives and SSDs, and contains flash arrays to optimize speed for key enterprise applications that need high-speed transfer rates and reduced latency.

When combined with DataCore's SANsymphony software-defined storage virtualization solution, the VTrak E5000 maximizes the performance, availability and utilization of IT infrastructures by virtualizing the storage hardware. This enables the E5000 to leverage SANsymphony's data services, and further augment reliability, functionality and performance. Data services supported by SANsymphony include synchronous mirroring, asynchronous replication, CDP, snapshots/backups, storage pooling, thin provisioning, data migration, and deduplication/compression. To learn more about SANsymphony, visit https://www.datacore.com/products/SANsymphony.aspx.

"DataCore's key strengths, in addition to parallel processing of I/O to increase workload productivity, include speeding up the response of mission-critical, enterprise-level applications and reducing the cost to meet performance expectations," said Carlos Carreras, senior vice president of worldwide business development and strategic alliances, DataCore Software. "As a result, we are pleased to certify the VTrak E5000 Series as DataCore Ready to help Promise Technology deliver the ultimate benefits of an affordable, high-performance Fibre Channel to SAS storage solution with advanced enterprise-level reliability and functionality."

The DataCore Ready Program identifies solutions that are trusted to enhance DataCore SANsymphony infrastructures. While DataCore solutions interoperate with common open and industry standard products, those that earn the "DataCore Ready" designation have completed additional verification testing. The DataCore Ready designation is awarded to third party products that have successfully met the verification criteria set by DataCore through the successful execution of a functional test plan and performance envelope tests.

"Promise has been working closely with DataCore for years to bring our customers additional capabilities to meet the bandwidth and storage requirements of IT departments, data centers and virtual environments," noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. "With the VTrak E5000 Series now certified DataCore Ready, customers can seamlessly integrate our solutions with SANsymphony storage virtualization software for a superior level of compatibility and optimized performance."

