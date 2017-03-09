Promotional Partnership Formed for Southwest Cannabis Conference

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Award winning Phoenix Public Relations firm 10 Day Media of Scottsdale, Arizona, announces a promotional partnership with conference organizers to promote the upcoming Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, April 22-23, 2017. It will be held at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo (SWCC Expo) is one of the largest cannabis conferences in the region. It is entering its third year, with increasing interest and growth. The exposition connects businesses in the cannabis industry while showcasing more than 150 exhibitors. The event features industry leaders, experts and celebrities with attendance expected in the thousands.

David Fowler, Executive Marketing Director of the SWCC Expo, is excited to announce, "Texas is set to award the first batch of cannabis licenses the week following our conference. We are on a mission to prove to the Texas region that the cannabis business is a dynamic and diverse industry encompassing biotech, nutrition and health issues," he continues.

Texas is considered one of the more lucrative emerging cannabis markets. Its burgeoning industry is in line to be one of the biggest markets in the United States. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has recently adopted rules for the Compassionate Use Program, which allows Cannabidiol (CBD hemp oil) for epileptic children. DPS is required to license at least three dispensaries before September 1, 2017.

CEO of 10 Day Media Troy Bohlke states, "10 Day Media is excited to be a part of this growing industry. Promoting a major conference like this is not only for curious consumers, it is a way for this new industry to communicate and to coordinate among experts. Southwest Cannabis Conference & EXPO is setting an Industry standard in my opinion."

The conference is also a way for professionals and consumers to learn about the business. A goal is helping people develop associated businesses. Awareness and education are keynotes of this event. This year's event features celebrities, including former pro football players, medical professionals and more.

The expo was created by ex-prosecutor Demitri Downing and a team of industry experts. Its goal is to provide transparency, as well as reliable information. Other conferences are planned for Florida in June 2017 and Phoenix in October 2017. For information on the event, go to: http://SWCCExpo.com.