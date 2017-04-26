ProntoForms and FieldAware Partner to Bring Field Service Solution to Market

Enhanced solution delivers advanced data collection and workflow capabilities for field service teams

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - ProntoForms (TSX VENTURE: PFM), the global leader in automating mobile workflows, today announced that the company will partner with FieldAware, the leader in made-for-mobile, cloud-based field service automation solutions, to add advanced data collection and workflow capabilities to FieldAware's field service software. The sophisticated solution will improve data accuracy, speed up data collection, automate data routing, and create a seamless customer experience.

Field service professionals understand that accurate data collection is essential for a successful business, but this is often a lengthy and cumbersome task for those involved. Paper-based processes are fraught with issues from delays in receiving vital information, to missing, incomplete information, or inconsistency in the data captured.

Adding ProntoForms capabilities to the FieldAware solution simplifies field data collection, improves data quality, and enables real-time data sharing. New capabilities include:

Fully customizable forms, easily configurable to any business process

Cloud-based data sources that auto-populate fields

Point-and-click workflow creation for easy data routing in different formats

Automated data reporting and sharing

The embedded ProntoForms capabilities empower FieldAware customers to create an unlimited number of forms that can be completed and synced to the back office at the touch of a button. Captured data can easily be searched, extracted, and sent to an analytics engine -- transforming collected data into actionable business intelligence.

Mobile data collection tools improve productivity by eliminating redundant data entry tasks, and features like dropdown menus minimize errors and ensure high data quality across systems.

"The combination of ProntoForms and FieldAware is another step forward in improving ease and simplicity for those working in field service management," says Steve Mason, CRO of FieldAware. "The use of dynamic, customizable forms to capture data not only saves time and eliminates paperwork, but ensures accurate records are being kept that can be used to create insightful reporting."

"FieldAware consistently strives to provide our customers with best-in-class mobility features and I am delighted that this partnership with ProntoForms fully supports that goal."

"ProntoForms helps organizations transform their operations through the use of mobile data collection and workflows," says Alvaro Pombo, CEO of ProntoForms. "Whether businesses are looking to improve their productivity, service quality, or achieve compliance, our solution helps transform business processes."

"We're delighted to provide FieldAware the ProntoForms Developer Toolkit, which allows the FieldAware R&D team to rapidly expand the capabilities of their field service solution, without having to divert valuable resources away from the team's core competencies."

The new ProntoForms features are available to all new and existing FieldAware customers, extending the feature set with sophisticated mobile forms capabilities.

For more information on FieldAware visit www.fieldaware.com

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is a global leader in automating mobile workflows. The company's platform is used to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets, and offers a low total cost of ownership. The company's 3,500 customers harness the intuitive, secure and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. ProntoForms has received a number of prominent industry awards, including the 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, the 2016 CIX Public Top 20, the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce 2016 Employees' Choice Award and 2016 Best Ottawa Business Award, and the 2015 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for the Mobile Forms Industry.

The company trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

About FieldAware

FieldAware is re-shaping the field service industry. Its field service management software is easy to use and built with incredible flexibility -- a combination that enables field service organizations to better serve their customers and outperform the competition. The FieldAware software was architected as a cloud-based, native mobile platform. It works seamlessly with a business's existing applications, and has no incumbent legacy technologies to modify or migrate from. FieldAware combines its software with the industry's best professional and support services, enabling companies to take full and rapid advantage of the power of mobility. For more information, visit fieldaware.com.

