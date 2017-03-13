ProntoForms Grants Options to Purchase Common Shares

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - ProntoForms® Corporation (TSX VENTURE: PFM) ("ProntoForms"), today announced, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that it has granted options to purchase 700,000 common shares to directors pursuant to its stock option plan. The stock options form part of the overall annual remuneration package for directors and are exercisable at $0.35 per share. Stock option grants are subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is a global leader in automating mobile workflows. The company's platform is used to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets, and offers a low total cost of ownership. The company's 3,500 customers harness the intuitive, secure and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks.

ProntoForms has received a number of prominent industry awards, including the 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, the 2016 CIX Public Top 20, the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce 2016 Employees' Choice Award and 2016 Best Ottawa Business Award, and the 2015 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for the Mobile Forms Industry.

The company trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

