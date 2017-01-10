ProntoForms to present at Cantech Investment Conference 2017

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - ProntoForms Corporation (TSX VENTURE: PFM), the leading provider of mobile data collection and analytics platforms for enterprises, and small to medium sized businesses, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Pombo, will present at the Cantech Investment Conference 2017 on January 18, 2017 at 10:20am EST and will be available for questions before and afterwards at booth #104.

The Cantech 2017 conference is being held at the Toronto Metro Convention Centre, located at 255 Front Street West.

"2016 was another strong year for ProntoForms," said Mr. Pombo. "We look forward to sharing our recent achievements as well as a roadmap for 2017 with the rest of the Canadian tech community."

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is a mobile workflow platform used by more than 3,500 businesses to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets. Our product delivers an intuitive, secure and scalable solution for mobilizing business processes, with a low total cost of ownership. Our customers harness the solution to increase productivity and reduce cost, improve quality of service and mitigate risks.

ProntoForms has received a number of prominent industry awards, including the 2016 DeloitteTechnology Fast 50, the 2016 CIX Public Top 20, the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce 2016 Employees' Choice Award and 2016 Best Ottawa Business Award, and the 2015 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for the Mobile Forms Industry.

The company trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.