ProntoForms Transforms VFC Facility Protection Operations

Installation and Maintenance workers save one hour per day with automated mobile workflows

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - ProntoForms Corporation (TSX VENTURE: PFM), a leading provider of mobile data collection and analytics platforms for enterprises and small to medium sized businesses, has released a customer video success story highlighting how VFC, a Salt Lake City-based facility protection company, has leveraged ProntoForms to significantly raise productivity -- and save more than $340,000 per year in their operations.

VFC field teams install lightning protection solutions for facilities across North America, and the company is using ProntoForms to transform a number of its business processes. The Daily Work Journals form captures information about the work being done, GPS locations, photos from the job site and more. Prior to ProntoForms, this process was managed with paper forms, and took field techs at least 30 minutes per day to complete. Now, the whole process takes a few minutes, saving VFC $1,250 every day in man-hours alone. Adopting ProntoForms has also streamlined time-consuming payroll and invoicing processes, saving an additional $40,000 per year which VFC has redirected to other areas of the company.

"Conservatively, ProntoForms has saved our teams half an hour per day, per team. This translates into $25,000 per month in direct savings," said Travis Vought, VP of Operations at VFC. "We're operating in near real time and it's had a huge impact on all our operations."

Some of those savings come from integrating the mobile solution with the company's CRM system. When field workers on location enter a jobsite ID in the form, the app automatically fills out addresses, contact names, phone numbers, and any other necessary information, saving valuable time in the field and minimizing typos and other data entry errors. When forms are submitted at the end of the day, the data is automatically routed into VFC's back office system, eliminating the need to re-enter data in the office.

"We are very pleased with the results VFC has realized through ProntoForms, and see this as further proof that our solution is industry agnostic and can benefit any organization that relies on paper forms," said Alvaro Pombo, CEO of ProntoForms. "It's inspiring to see how VFC has transformed their operations with mobility."

The VFC Lightning Protection video success story is available here: www.prontoforms.com/resources/success-stories/VFC

About VFC

VFC is the nation's innovative leader in grounding, lightning protection, surge suppression and lightning warning services, from the design phase through on-site installations. With over 100 years of combined engineering experience, they are able to perform Site Specific Grounding and Lightning Protection Designs, Ground Potential Rise Studies, Soil Resistivity Testing, Site Audits & Surveys, Installation Surveys, and Grounding System Compliance Testing. For over 50 years they have combined their ingenuity and expertise to design and develop innovative engineered solutions for over 20,000 businesses worldwide.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is a global leader in automating mobile workflows. The company's platform is used to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets, and offers a low total cost of ownership. The company's 3,500 customers harness the intuitive, secure and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks.

ProntoForms has received a number of prominent industry awards, including the 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, the 2016 CIX Public Top 20, the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce 2016 Employees' Choice Award and 2016 Best Ottawa Business Award, and the 2015 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for the Mobile Forms Industry.

The company trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.