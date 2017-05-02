Propanc Biopharma Provides Update on Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP) Manufacture of PRP for First-In-Human Studies

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Propanc Biopharma Inc. ( OTCQB : PPCHD) ("Propanc Biopharma" or "the Company"), an emerging healthcare company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, today provided an update on the development of the GMP-compliant investigational medicinal product (IMP) manufacture of PRP for First-In-Human studies. PRP is a solution for once daily intravenous administration of a combination of two pancreatic proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen.

Both proenzymes have been successfully isolated from natural sources to a defined quality and will be purified further to GMP standards to obtain the final IMP. The isolation processes for both proenzymes have been established and scaled up to commercial size quantities. These freeze dried isolates will serve as starting materials for the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing processes, which are currently under development for both proenzymes by the Company's manufacturing partner, Q Biologicals, in Ghent, Belgium.

In order to define the optimal purification process, the starting materials were characterized for identity and impurities in the laboratories of Professor Buchner, Chair of Biotechnology, from the Technical University of Munich. Furthermore, analytical methods to initially determine and then control the quality of the starting materials are nearly fully established and specifications defined to ensure a consistent quality of IMP.

"PRP is a unique combination of naturally derived ingredients, which we have been able to source from quality suppliers and have begun the process of improving the quality of the materials to ensure suitability for human use," said James Nathanielsz, Propanc Biopharma's Chief Executive Officer. "We have been working with our development team and research partners from around the world. We have made exciting progress and are working with high calibre scientists, such as Professor Buchner, to ensure our purification process is fully developed and the process scaled up, so it can be transferred to the GMP suite where the IMP for human use will be produced. These methods and test results will be included in an Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier (IMPD) later this year, which is an essential part of a planned clinical trial application for First-In-Human studies for PRP."

Currently progressing towards First-In-Human studies, PRP aims to prevent tumor recurrence and metastasis from solid tumors. Eighty percent of all cancers are solid tumors and metastasis is the main cause of patient death from cancer. According to the World Health Organization, 8.2 million people died from cancer in 2012. Consequently, a report by IMS Health states innovative therapies are driving the global oncology market to meet demand, which is expected to reach $150 Billion by 2020. The Company's initial target patient populations are pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, representing a combined market segment of $14 Billion predicted in 2020, by GBI Research.

To view Propanc Biopharma's "Mechanism of Action" video on anti-cancer product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

To be added to Propanc Biopharma's email distribution list, please email PPCH@kcsa.com with "Propanc Biopharma" in the subject line.

About Propanc Biopharma:

Propanc Biopharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing new cancer treatments initially for patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. We have developed a formulation of anti-cancer compounds, which exert a number of effects designed to control or prevent tumors from recurring and spreading throughout the body. Our products involve or employ pancreatic proenzymes, which are inactive precursors of enzymes. In the near term, we intend to target patients with limited remaining therapeutic options for the treatment of solid tumors. In future, we intend to develop our lead product to treat (i) early stage cancer and (ii) pre-cancerous diseases and (iii) as a preventative measure for patients at risk of developing cancer based on genetic screening. For more information, visit: www.propanc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include the words "may," "will," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect," "plan" or "anticipate" and other similar words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties including those regarding our earnings, revenues and financial condition, our ability to implement our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, our ability to execute on proposed new products, services or development thereof, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, our ability to license from others patents and patent applications, if necessary, to develop certain products, our ability to implement our long range business plan for various applications of our technology, our ability to enter into agreements with any necessary manufacturing, marketing and/or distribution partners for purposes of commercialization, the results of our clinical research and development, competition in the industry in which we operate, overall market conditions, and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Other risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement contained herein, except as required by law.