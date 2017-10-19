Propanc Biopharma Publishes Key Scientific Data in Peer Reviewed Journal

Pancreatic Proenzymes Provides For Potent Anti-Tumor Efficacy in Pancreatic and Ovarian Cancers

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Propanc Biopharma Inc. ( OTCQB : PPCB) ("Propanc Biopharma" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, today announced that key scientific data has been published in a peer reviewed journal, Scientific Reports, demonstrating a combination of two pancreatic proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen provide potent anti-tumor efficacy in pancreatic and ovarian cancers. From the publishers of Nature, it is an online, open access journal, which publishes primary research from all areas of the natural and clinical sciences.

Published data from the Company's R&D program were conducted with Universities of Jaén and Granada and University Hospital, Spain, vivoPharm Pty Ltd, Australia, and the Dove Clinic for Integrated Medicine, UK. Highlights include the anti-angiogenic effect of PRP by using fibrous capsule formation assays, as well as cell invasion and wound healing assays, along with the analysis of epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT) markers performed on human cancer cells treated with PRP.

Of particular note in the publication is the evaluation of clinical efficacy of a suppository formulation of pancreatic proenzymes in the context of a UK Pharmaceutical Specials Scheme, led by Dr Kenyon, where 19 from 46 patients (41.3%) with late stage cancers, most suffering from metastases, had a survival time significantly longer than the expected life span. For the whole set of cancer types, a mean survival of 9.0 months was significantly higher than their mean life expectancy, 5.6 months, in a one way ANOVA test (alpha = 0.05, P less than 0.05).

"We are delighted that our latest scientific paper shows the synergistic effects of our PRP formulation, which is proven to inhibit in vitro angiogenesis, tumour growth, cancer cell migration and invasiveness, and to be an effective and well tolerated in vivo anti-tumor treatment," said Dr Julian Kenyon, Propanc Biopharma's Chief Executive Officer. "Furthermore, the clinical efficacy of a suppository formulation containing both pancreatic proenzymes administered to late stage cancer patients during a compassionate use program in the UK and Australia confirms a mean survival significantly higher than mean life expectancy. Therefore, I believe PRP could have relevant oncological applications for the treatment of advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer and advanced epithelial ovarian cancer, which are our initial target patient populations in our planned clinical development program."

PRP is a solution for once daily intravenous administration of a combination of two pancreatic proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. Currently progressing towards First-In-Human studies, PRP aims to prevent tumor recurrence and metastasis from solid tumors. Eighty percent of all cancers are solid tumors and metastasis is the main cause of patient death from cancer. According to the World Health Organization, 8.2 million people died from cancer in 2012. Consequently, a report by IMS Health states innovative therapies are driving the global oncology market to meet demand, which is expected to reach $150 Billion by 2020. The Company's initial target patient populations are pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, representing a combined market segment of $14 Billion predicted in 2020, by GBI Research.

About Propanc Biopharma:

Propanc Biopharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing new cancer treatments initially for patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. We have developed a formulation of anti-cancer compounds, which exert a number of effects designed to control or prevent tumors from recurring and spreading throughout the body. Our products involve or employ pancreatic proenzymes, which are inactive precursors of enzymes. In the near term, we intend to target patients with limited remaining therapeutic options for the treatment of solid tumors. In future, we intend to develop our lead product to treat (i) early stage cancer and (ii) pre-cancerous diseases and (iii) as a preventative measure for patients at risk of developing cancer based on genetic screening. For more information, visit: www.propanc.com.

