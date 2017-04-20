Propanc CEO James Nathanielsz's FDA Policy Proposals Published in Pharma Trade Media

Company completes 1-for-250 reverse split and name change to Propanc Biopharma Inc.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Propanc Biopharma Inc. ( OTCQB : PPCH) ( OTCQB : PPCHD) ("Propanc" or "the Company"), an emerging healthcare company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, announced that its CEO James Nathanielsz has written articles for both a pharmaceutical trade publication and a biotechnology-oriented blog in early April.

The first article was published by Pharmaceutical Executive on April 7 and can be accessed by clicking here. The second article was published by Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News on April 11 and can be accessed by clicking here.

In the articles, Mr. Nathanielsz opines on three ways President Trump's new FDA Commissioner can help efforts to cure cancer: (1) refocus the FDA; (2) rewrite the rules for compassionate use and (3) reassess the true costs of cancer drugs.

In regards to compassionate use, Mr. Nathanielsz suggests a "use it at your own risk" policy, allowing for some responsibility from the manufacturer to do its utmost to provide a drug product that is categorized appropriately, and to clearly communicate the development stage it is in.

With a "rigorous, yet flexible framework in place," Mr. Nathanielsz added, "practical measures can be taken to fast track new products which could see cancer become more of a chronic illness than a life-ending one."

Also, the Company's 1-for-250 reverse stock split has been effectuated and the name of the Company has changed to Propanc Biopharma Inc., which symbolizes a new and exciting growth phase for the Company, as it heads towards First-In-Man studies for its lead product, PRP.

The number of authorized shares of common stock has been reduced from 2 billion to 100 million and the number of authorized shares of preferred stock of the Company reduced from 10 million to just over 1.5 million. The total of outstanding shares on the date of the reverse split is now 7,970,917. Investors should note that for 20 trading days after the reverse stock split, the ticker symbol of the Company's common stock will change to PPCHD.

About Propanc:

Propanc is developing new cancer treatments for patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. We have developed a formulation of anti-cancer compounds, which exert a number of effects designed to control or prevent tumors from recurring and spreading throughout the body. Our products involve or employ pancreatic proenzymes, which are inactive precursors of enzymes. In the near term, we intend to target patients with limited remaining therapeutic options for the treatment of solid tumors. In future, we intend to develop our lead product to treat (i) early stage cancer and (ii) pre-cancerous diseases and (iii) as a preventative measure for patients at risk of developing cancer based on genetic screening. For more information, visit: www.propanc.com.

Propanc's lead product, PRP, is a novel, patented, formulation consisting of two pancreatic proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. Currently in formal preclinical development and progressing towards First-In-Man studies, PRP aims to prevent tumor recurrence and metastasis in solid tumors. Eighty percent of all cancers are solid tumors and metastasis is the main cause of patient death from cancer. The Company's initial target patient populations include pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers.

To view Propanc's "Mechanism of Action" video on anti-cancer product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

To be added to Propanc's email distribution list, please email PPCH@kcsa.com with "Propanc" in the subject line.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include the words "may," "will," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect," "plan" or "anticipate" and other similar words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties including those regarding our earnings, revenues and financial condition, our ability to implement our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, our ability to execute on proposed new products, services or development thereof, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, our ability to license from others patents and patent applications, if necessary, to develop certain products, our ability to implement our long range business plan for various applications of our technology, our ability to enter into agreements with any necessary manufacturing, marketing and/or distribution partners for purposes of commercialization, the results of our clinical research and development, competition in the industry in which we operate, overall market conditions, and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Other risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement contained herein, except as required by law.