Propanc Commences GLP-Compliant 28-Day Repeat-Dose Toxicity Study

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA --(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Propanc Health Group Corporation ( OTCQB : PPCH) ("Propanc" or "the Company"), an emerging healthcare company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, today announced commencement of the in-life phase of the GLP-compliant, 28-day repeat-dose toxicity study for its lead product, PRP. PRP is a solution for once daily intravenous administration of pancreatic proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen.

The study is being conducted through the Company's Partner CRO (Contract Research Organization), vivoPharm Pty Ltd, at their accredited laboratories in Melbourne, Australia. Data from the GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) compliant, 28-day repeat-dose toxicity study in rats will form the basis of a clinical trial application in the UK. Completion of the in-life phase is expected in February, 2017, with interim results reported in the first quarter of 2017.

Studies of this type are an important part of the development process for new therapeutic agents prior to clinical testing in humans and the study was discussed in detail at a recent scientific advice meeting with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK, held earlier this year. Results from this study will help to provide a rationale to select a safe starting dose for first-in-man studies expected to commence in 2017.

In addition to the commencement of the GLP-compliant toxicity study, Propanc continues to work with its manufacturing partner, AmatsiQBiologicals, in Gent, Belgium, as it commences the detailed and technical process of preparing a suitable quality finished product for clinical trials. Activities include purification and characterization of the two pancreatic proenzymes, development and validation of analytical methods for quality assurance and stability testing of the final I.V. finished product formulation for PRP.

"We continue to remain solely focused on the development of PRP for our first-in-man studies. Once the 28 day study is completed, we will commence preparation of the clinical trial application in the UK. We are rapidly transforming into a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, and are entering an exciting phase of development of PRP, a potential breakthrough for the treatment of metastatic cancer from solid tumors," said James Nathanielsz, Propanc's Chief Executive Officer.

To view Propanc's "Mechanism of Action" video on anti-cancer product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

